The 29th World Gas Conference Opens in China, Energizing a Sustainable Future

BEIJING—The 29th World Gas Conference (WGC2025) began on the morning of 20 May at the China National Convention Centre in Beijing. This event marks the first time since its founding nearly a century ago that the World Gas Conference has taken place in China.

As one of the main events organized by the International Gas Union (IGU), this year’s gathering carries the theme “Energizing a Sustainable Future.” Over 3,000 representatives from 70 countries and regions have come together to share ideas and build consensus on global energy transition, natural gas industry growth, and sustainable solutions.

Mr Cao Yujun, Chair of the WGC 2025 National Organising Committee, hosted the opening ceremony. Speakers included Li Yalan, President of the International Gas Union; Yin Yong, Mayor of Beijing; Wan Jinsong, Deputy Director of the National Energy Administration; Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies; and Dai Houliang, Chairman of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Li Yalan spoke about the current global challenges, such as climate change, energy security, and international tensions. She pointed out that natural gas, with its plentiful reserves, clean-burning properties, efficiency, and affordability, plays an essential role in the worldwide energy supply.

She also highlighted China’s growing profile as the world’s largest importer of natural gas and LNG. Li Yalan noted that Beijing’s use of natural gas has led to much better air quality, offering an example that other developing countries could follow.

National energy security strategy

Mayor Yin Yong said Beijing is committed to the national energy security strategy, with a strong push for cleaner and low-carbon energy use. Natural gas now makes up over 35% of the city’s energy consumption.

The switch from coal to gas has helped lower average annual PM2.5 levels by more than 60% over the past ten years, and carbon intensity by almost 50%. He restated Beijing’s support for international energy partnerships and ongoing efforts toward sustainable city growth.

Wan Jinsong shared that China’s energy use and production keep rising, with the country’s gas infrastructure now near completion. He noted improvements in gas dispatch and emergency response, along with progress in exploring deep-earth, deep-sea, and unconventional gas sources.

Wan introduced four main goals: boosting supply for the public good, supporting environmentally friendly growth, improving the energy system with digital tools, and working with others through multilateral partnerships. He called for greater openness and collaboration to build a secure, efficient, clean, and low-carbon world energy system.

Patrick Pouyanné talked about TotalEnergies’ determination to stay at the forefront of oil and gas, while also taking an active part in the global move to cleaner energy. He confirmed TotalEnergies’ target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and its ongoing commitment to global partnerships for a diverse, secure, and sustainable energy future.

Dai Houliang described CNPC’s recent progress in deep oil and gas exploration, including completing a 10,000-metre ultra-deep drilling project and steady gains in unconventional resources. As the biggest energy company in Asia and the second largest globally, CNPC plays a central role in supporting national energy security, especially during peak demand in winter and summer.

Dai Houliang underlined CNPC’s focus on a transition to cleaner energy, bringing together oil, gas, and new energy sources to build a flexible, multi-energy system.

WGC2025 Officially Open

As China’s only member in the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), CNPC continues to support international climate efforts, help reach China’s carbon targets, and extend green benefits to more countries, clients, and communities.

After the speeches, Mr Cao Yujun invited Yin Li (Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the CPC), Yin Yong, Li Yalan, Wan Jinsong, Li Xiaolong (Vice Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development), Dai Houliang, and Patrick Pouyanné to officially open the conference together.

As the countdown ended, the main screen displayed “WGC2025 Officially Opens,” and the audience responded with loud applause, marking the start of the 29th World Gas Conference.

The conference schedule includes over 80 forums, focusing on topics such as LNG, combining natural gas with renewables, energy security, and digital change. More than 400 industry leaders and experts will discuss the latest trends and technology.

The exhibition covers 50,000 square metres, the largest ever for this event, and is set to welcome more than 30,000 professional visitors from inside and outside China.

The event is organized by the International Gas Union, hosted by Beijing Gas Group, and run exclusively by Beijing Capital Group Exhibitions and Events.

Related News: