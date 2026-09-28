Flood Rescue in Thailand: Call 1784 and Share Your Location

Last Updated on September 28, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

When floodwater rises, it can be hard to know who to call, especially if you’re visiting Thailand or new to the area. For flood and disaster assistance, call 1784, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation’s 24-hour hotline. Other numbers cover medical emergencies, police, fire services, and tourist assistance.

When you ask for help, give rescuers a clear location or map pin and describe what’s happening. Follow local official warnings while you wait, and check Thailand’s 24-hour flood emergency hotline 1784 for the available ways to contact DDPM.

Key Takeaways

Call 1784 , Thailand’s 24-hour Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) hotline, to report flooding or request disaster assistance.

, Thailand’s 24-hour Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) hotline, to report flooding or request disaster assistance. Share your exact location, map pin, and a brief description of the danger; DDPM also accepts flood reports through its official LINE account.

Use 1669 for medical emergencies, 191 for police, and 1155 for Tourist Police assistance.

for medical emergencies, for police, and for Tourist Police assistance. Follow local warnings and evacuation instructions, and check Thailand flood alerts and evacuation guidance while conditions change.

Flood Rescue in Thailand: Who to Call for Help

For flood rescue or disaster assistance in Thailand, call 1784, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) hotline. It operates 24 hours a day and is the primary number for reporting a flood emergency or requesting help.

Call 1784 for flood rescue and disaster assistance

Contact DDPM if floodwater traps you, you need evacuation assistance, or you see an urgent flood hazard. When you call, give your location as precisely as possible. Share a map pin if you can, and explain who needs help and what danger they face.

DDPM also accepts incident reports through its LINE account, @1784DDPM. However, availability and response times can vary by incident and location. Follow the operator’s instructions, and don’t assume a rescue team will arrive immediately. If conditions worsen, call again with updated details and move to safer ground if you can do so without entering floodwater.

Use the right number for medical, police, or fire emergencies

These services handle different emergencies, so choose the number that matches the immediate need:

1669 connects you with emergency medical services for an ambulance or urgent medical care.

connects you with emergency medical services for an ambulance or urgent medical care. 191 is for police assistance or general emergencies.

is for police assistance or general emergencies. 199 reaches fire services.

For example, call 1669 if someone is injured or needs urgent medical attention, even if flooding caused the emergency. These numbers don’t replace 1784 for flood-disaster reports or evacuation assistance. You can also review Thailand emergency contacts for visitors and the UK government’s Thailand emergency number guidance.

Tourists can call 1155 for multilingual help

The Tourist Police Hotline, 1155, operates 24 hours a day and provides multilingual assistance. Published information about the number of supported languages varies, so tell the operator your preferred language when you call.

Tourist Police can help stranded travelers report an incident, contact accommodation, or get assistance with travel disruption. Still, 1155 is for tourist support, while 1784 remains the primary channel for flood-disaster assistance. If rising water threatens your safety, contact DDPM directly and give your exact location.

How to Ask for Flood Rescue and Share Your Location

A clear, concise report helps responders find you and understand who needs help first. Call 1784 for flood rescue or disaster assistance, then give your location and the immediate risks. If someone needs urgent medical care, call 1669 as well.

Tell responders where you are and what is happening

Start with the province and district, then add the road, nearby landmark, building name, and floor. If you’re unsure of an address, describe the nearest visible sign or business. Visitors can show a map pin or ask a hotel employee or local resident to help identify the place.

Next, explain the situation in short, direct answers:

How many people need help?

Is anyone injured, elderly, a child, disabled, or otherwise especially vulnerable?

How quickly is the water rising, and how deep is it?

Can you move to a safer spot without entering floodwater?

For example: “We’re in Chiang Rai Province, Mueang District, on the second floor of a building near [landmark]. Four people are here, including one injured person. Water is rising, and we can’t leave safely.” Answer the operator’s questions and stay on the line if possible.

Send coordinates through DDPM’s LINE account

If you have a data connection, message DDPM through ปภ.แจ้งเหตุ 1784, also known as DDPM Incident Reporting 1784. Add the LINE ID @1784DDPM, open the chat, and share your current location coordinates. Include a short written description of the emergency and the number of people who need assistance. You can also send a photo if it helps show your surroundings, but don’t delay an urgent call to take one.

DDPM promotes hotline 1784 for emergency reports, while LINE offers another way to share incident details and location information. See DDPM’s emergency contact information for its hotline guidance. LINE does not replace a phone call when someone faces immediate danger or needs urgent medical care.

Keep your phone ready while waiting for help

Conserve battery by dimming the screen, closing unused apps, and avoiding unnecessary calls. Keep your phone dry, but accessible, and answer incoming calls from responders. If you must move, send your new location and explain which route or building you reached.

If your call won’t connect, try again when the signal improves. When it’s safe, use DDPM’s official LINE account instead, or ask a nearby person to report the emergency. Keep following local instructions and Thailand’s flood-warning guidance, since conditions can change while you wait.

What to Do While You Wait for a Flood Rescue

After contacting 1784, focus on staying out of danger and keeping responders updated. Conditions can change quickly, so keep monitoring official alerts and follow instructions from local authorities.

Move to higher ground and avoid floodwater

If you can move safely, go to a higher floor or an official shelter using a route local authorities have confirmed as safe. Follow evacuation instructions promptly. If the route is flooded or blocked, don’t try to cross it; call 1784 or local officials for guidance. See this Thailand flood evacuation guide for advice on where to go and what to take.

Avoid walking, swimming, or driving through floodwater. Its depth and current can be difficult to judge, and the water may hide holes, damaged roads, debris, or downed power lines. The National Weather Service flood safety guidance warns against driving into flooded areas. Don’t enter a flooded building if you suspect structural damage or electrical hazards. If water reaches electrical outlets or appliances, stay away and don’t touch them.

Make yourself easy for rescuers to find

Stay in a visible, safe place where rescuers can reach you without crossing a hazard. If it’s safe, use a flashlight or bright clothing to signal, and keep doors or access points clear. Don’t go outside or stand in moving water to attract attention.

Tell 1784 if your location changes or the water rises, and give responders updated details about the safest access point. Keep your phone nearby and conserve its battery so you can answer calls. If you lose phone service, keep monitoring official warnings when possible and ask someone in a safe location to relay updates.

Give extra care to children, older adults, and people with disabilities

Keep family members and neighbors together if you can do so safely. If an evacuation is safe, bring essential medicines, mobility aids, and any communication devices the person relies on. Tell dispatchers if anyone needs help moving, uses medical equipment, or has an urgent health concern.

Don’t carry someone through floodwater or attempt a rescue that puts you both at risk. Instead, tell the 1784 operator exactly where the person is and what assistance they need. If there’s an immediate medical emergency, call 1669 as well, and follow instructions from responders.

Follow Official Flood Alerts and Prepare for Evacuation

Flood rescue is safer when you act before water blocks roads or cuts off communication. Monitor trusted warnings and make a simple evacuation plan while you still have time to choose a safe route.

Check trusted warnings and act early

During heavy rain, check updates regularly through the THAI DISASTER ALERT app and DDPM’s official channels, including LINE @1784DDPM. Set the app to receive alerts for the provinces where you’re staying or traveling, and allow location access if prompted. DDPM also uses its 24-hour hotline, 1784, for disaster reports and assistance. Government updates describe these as official ways to receive warnings and contact DDPM.

Follow instructions from local authorities, including evacuation orders, even if water hasn’t reached your building yet. Roads can become impassable quickly, and waiting may leave fewer safe options. For help assessing a suspicious message, see how to spot fake disaster warnings in Thailand. Social media posts can spread outdated or inaccurate claims, so verify them with DDPM or local officials before acting. You can also check DDPM’s official alert channels for current guidance.

Pack essentials and plan where to meet

Prepare a small go-bag before flooding threatens your area. Keep identification and essential medicines in a waterproof pouch, along with drinking water, a charged phone, a power bank, and basic first-aid supplies. Add items children or pets need, such as formula, spare clothing, medical supplies, or a leash and carrier.

Choose a meeting point on higher ground, ideally one everyone in your household can identify. Agree on a backup contact outside the area in case family members get separated or local phone service becomes unreliable. If you’re staying at a hotel, ask staff where guests should go and which exits remain usable during flooding.

Plan more than one route to your meeting point or an official shelter. Check local instructions before leaving, because authorities may close roads or redirect traffic as water levels change. Don’t rely on a route simply because it was open earlier. If officials advise evacuation, leave promptly with your essentials, and follow their directions rather than attempting a shortcut through flooded streets.

Frequently Asked Questions

These quick answers cover common questions about contacting responders and staying safe during a flood in Thailand.

Is 1784 available around the clock?

Yes. DDPM describes its 1784 hotline as available 24 hours a day for flood and disaster assistance. If your call doesn’t connect, keep trying when you can; if it’s safe and you have internet access, send a concise report through DDPM’s LINE account, @1784DDPM.

Can I call 1155 if I am not a tourist?

You can call, but 1155 is the Tourist Police Hotline, intended to assist visitors, including with language support. If you live in Thailand and need flood or disaster help, call 1784; for an urgent medical emergency, call 1669. See this Thailand emergency number guide for a quick reference to the main services.

What if I do not know my exact address?

Send a location pin or coordinates through DDPM’s LINE account, then add nearby landmarks, road names, or visible signs to help responders identify the spot. If you know one, describe the nearest safe access point, such as a dry road or building entrance.

Should I drive through a flooded road to escape?

No. Don’t drive into floodwater because water depth, current, and road damage may be hidden. Follow official evacuation guidance, and move to higher ground only if you can reach it safely without crossing floodwater.

What should I do if my phone battery is almost dead?

Make one clear emergency call or send a short message with your location and immediate need before the battery runs out. Then conserve power, keep your phone dry, and ask someone nearby to contact responders and share your location if possible. A charged power bank can help; see this emergency kit checklist for Thai households.