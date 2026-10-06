Police Take Down Chinese Scam Gang in Bangkok

Last Updated on October 6, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thai police officers have successfully cracked down on a major Chinese call center scam operation. These brazen criminals recently tricked a local college student out of millions of Thai baht. During the crime, the suspects falsely claimed to be high-ranking police officers and financial investigators.

The manipulative scammers told the 19-year-old victim that his bank account was tied to illegal funds. They aggressively pressured the terrified student to hand over his cash to clear his good name. Fortunately, alert bank staff members noticed the unusual financial activity and quickly called the local authorities.

Key Takeaways

Massive Scam Foiled: Police arrested gang members who tricked a student out of 1.2 million baht in cash.

Police arrested gang members who tricked a student out of 1.2 million baht in cash. Smart Bank Staff: Observant bank employees stopped a second withdrawal of 1.3 million baht and alerted the authorities.

Observant bank employees stopped a second withdrawal of 1.3 million baht and alerted the authorities. Undercover Operation: Police used a clever sting operation to catch the Chinese suspects hiding in Bangkok.

How the Scam Unfolded

The scary ordeal started on October 3 at a popular shopping mall in Pathum Thani province. The young university student visited a local bank branch to withdraw 1.2 million baht in cash. He handed this large sum to a stranger after receiving a very threatening phone call.

The malicious caller claimed to represent the government’s official Anti-Money Laundering Office during the call. The frightened student fully believed he was facing severe legal trouble over his bank account. However, the greedy criminals soon contacted the young man again to demand even more cash.

They told the victim they needed an additional 1.3 million baht to complete the official investigation. The anxious student returned to the bank to withdraw the rest of his available personal funds. This second massive withdrawal request instantly raised serious red flags for the observant bank tellers.

The Police Sting Operation

Concerned bank employees immediately contacted the Pratu Nam Chulalongkorn Police Station for urgent professional help. Detectives arrived at the busy shopping mall and quickly located the highly panicked young student. They quickly realized the young man was actively speaking to a dangerous call center scam gang.

The clever officers hatched a brilliant plan to catch the greedy criminals red-handed at the scene. They told the student to pretend he was going along with the dangerous gang’s financial demands. The scammers instructed the young victim to bring the heavy cash to a mall parking lot.

At the agreed drop-off point, undercover police quickly arrested a 25-year-old Thai man named Kotchapong. He openly confessed that a Chinese boss hired him to collect the money from the student. Investigating officers successfully seized the initial 1.2 million baht and a mobile phone from his possession.

Tracking the Mastermind

Police detectives then used Kotchapong to lure out the higher-ranking gang members from their hiding spots. They had him call his boss to confirm a successful fake pickup of 2.5 million baht. The unsuspecting boss instructed him to deliver the huge pile of cash to a Chinese man.

Undercover officers safely drove Kotchapong to the designated meeting spot in the bustling Huai Khwang district. They found a 40-year-old Chinese national named Loi Chanlok waiting inside a white sports utility vehicle. Police swiftly arrested him and seized his vehicle, personal smartphone, and an electronic money-counting machine.

During intense questioning, Loi admitted to holding an additional 460,000 baht inside his luxury condominium room. Authorities thoroughly searched his living quarters and seized the remaining stolen funds for further criminal investigation. Both criminal suspects now face very serious legal charges of public fraud by impersonation in court.

Cyber police officers have already returned the fully recovered 1.2 million baht to the relieved student. This successful operation sends a strong message to other foreign scam gangs operating inside the country.

Trending News: