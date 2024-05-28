Google Will Add AI-Powered Magic Editors To Old Pixel Devices

(CTN News) – Earlier versions of the Pixel, including the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 6, will be able to take advantage of the brand-new feature known as Magic Pixel, which is driven by artificial intelligence.

These older models will be able to take advantage of this functionality when it becomes available. They are going to have ability to access this function at this very moment.

However, according to Indian Google Express,

The special software capabilities such as Magic Pixel, Audio Magic Editor, and Video Boost were previously only available on the most recent flagship phones manufactured by the business, which were the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 pro. These phones were the only ones that have these capabilities. The only phones that were capable of doing these things were these particular ones.

This collection contains a variety of picture editing and enhancement tools that, among other things, allow users to resize photographs, move items, erase regions of a photo, create one-of-a-kind effects that appear realistic, and erase parts of a photo. These tools are included in this collection.

The following is an excerpt from a blog post that Google wrote.

In which they studied the Magic Editor at length: “This editor makes it easy to do complex photo edits with simple and intuitive actions, such as repositioning your subject or turning the sky from grey to blue.”

In the process of expanding the availability of the Magic Editor, which practically means that it is now available on all Pixel smartphones, we are currently in the process of expanding its availability.

While this transitional phase is in existence, Google appears to restrict the number of times a user can save a video or an image. These restrictions will be carried out by Google.

The implementation of restrictions of this kind does not appear to be on the horizon whatsoever. It is anticipated that a minimum of ten films and photographs will be able to be submitted to the website by the time each month comes to a close.

Customers will be needed to either purchase a smartphone from the Pixel 8 series or subscribe to the Google One Plan with a storage capacity of at least 2 terabytes in order to be able to use this function without it being restricted in any way. The clients have the ability to select either of these two alternatives. It is possible that they will be unable to make use of it if this does not take place.

There is a possibility that the new Magic Pixel function will not be universally accessible on all smartphones for a considerable amount of time.

This is because Google is still in the process of rolling out the feature, which is the reason for this situation.

It should be noted, however, that the new feature is now accessible for use on a fraction of the devices that are compatible with the Pixel 6 and 7 models. This is the case due to the fact that Google was the company that developed the new capacity.

