Claiming Facebook Settlement Money For Usage In The Last 16 Years?: Here’s How

Facebook Settlement: Users of Facebook in the United States over the past 16 years now have the opportunity to receive a portion of a $725 million settlement offered by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, as compensation for privacy violations.

To be eligible for a share of the settlement, individuals must submit a claim before August 25.

Alternatively, users have the option to exclude themselves from the settlement if they prefer to pursue a separate legal action against Facebook. The deadline for opting out and initiating an independent legal proceeding is July 26.

The settlement arises from a series of lawsuits filed against Facebook by users who alleged that the company had improperly shared their personal information with third-party entities, including advertisers and data brokers.

These legal actions emerged in the aftermath of the 2018 privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, during which user data was illicitly harvested from Facebook to create voter profiles.

Meta has refuted any responsibility or misconduct as part of the settlement, as stated on the recently established class-action website designed to distribute compensation to Facebook users.

Nonetheless, the agreement enables individuals residing in the United States who utilized Facebook between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, to submit a monetary claim, provided that they do so before August 23 of this year.

Claim Process for Facebook Settlement:

To claim money under the Facebook settlement, follow these steps:

Visit the claim website provided. Fill out the claim form with the necessary information. If preferred, you can also print out the claim form and mail it to the following address: Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation, c/o Settlement Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Claim Form Information Required for Facebook Settlement:

The claim form will require the following basic information:

Your full name

Your current address

Your email address

Your phone number

Confirmation of your residency in the United States between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022

Confirmation of your usage of Facebook between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022

If you deleted your Facebook account during that period, provide the date range when you were an active user

Your Facebook username

Your preferred payment service, such as PayPal, Venmo, or a prepaid Mastercard.

Make sure to provide accurate and complete information to facilitate the processing of your claim.

How long does it take to fill out the form?

The form can typically be completed within a few minutes, making the process quick and straightforward.

How do I find my Facebook name?

To find your Facebook name, follow these steps:

On Facebook’s website, navigate to your account settings by clicking on “Account” and then selecting “Settings and Privacy.” Within the settings menu, click on “Settings” where you will find the option for “Username.” Your Facebook username will be displayed there.

On the mobile app, follow these steps:

Open the Facebook app and access the menu. Tap on your display name located at the top of the screen. Select the “…” icon next to “Edit Profile.” Your Facebook username will be shown under “Your Profile Link.”

Can I file for more than one Facebook account?

According to the claim administrator, if you created and subsequently deleted one or more Facebook accounts, and later created a new account, you can file a claim for the entire duration during which you had an activated Facebook account.

However, if you had multiple accounts simultaneously, you cannot claim for those additional accounts. In other words, the claim administrator does not permit double-counting of multiple accounts.

Please ensure you adhere to the guidelines provided by the claim administrator while filing your claim.