Twitter’s Negative Cash Flow: Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition And The Ongoing Struggles

(CTN NEWS) – Elon Musk expressed that Twitter’s cash flow continues to be negative due to a significant decline of approximately 50% in advertising revenue and a substantial burden of debt.

In a tweet on Saturday, Musk emphasized the importance of achieving positive cash flow before considering other endeavors.

Turmoil and Transformation: Twitter’s Journey under Musk’s Ownership

Following Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in October, the social media platform encountered a period of turmoil.

This included extensive layoffs, criticism regarding inadequate content moderation, and the departure of numerous advertisers who were concerned about their advertisements being associated with inappropriate content.

Musk’s appointment of Linda Yaccarino, the former advertising executive at Comcast’s NBCUniversal, as CEO, demonstrated Twitter’s commitment to prioritize ad sales while also working to enhance subscription revenue. Yaccarino joined Twitter in early June.

On Thursday, Twitter announced that select content creators would be eligible to receive a portion of the ad revenue generated by the company, aiming to attract more creators to the platform.

