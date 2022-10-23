Epic Games Store Launches New Free Games On October 27

Connect with us

(CTN News) – There are a number of interesting free titles coming to Epic Games Store at the end of October, which should be of interest to consumers.

Saturnalia and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus will be available for free on the Epic Store between October 27 and November 3.

It will replace Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition, which are currently free to download until October 27.

Without Batman and without Rocksteady, it’s easy to make a game like Gotham Knights

Santa Ragione is developing and publishing Saturnalia, a survival horror adventure that will also be available on Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

In accordance with the game’s official description, the following information is provided.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus features the most technologically advanced army in the Imperium: the Adeptus Mechanicus. In this tactical turn-based game, the outcome of your decisions will greatly influence the outcome of the mission.

Epic Games Store’s tradition of free games

It is estimated that the Epic Games Store gave away 89 free titles last year (up from 103 in 2020), totaling $2,120 in value. Over 765 million free games were claimed by users in 2021, according to Epic.

Seven PC titles are currently available at no additional cost to Amazon Prime Gaming members.

Fallout 76, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Total War: Warhammer II, Glass Masquerade, Loom, Hero’s Hour, and Horace are among the “free” Prime Gaming titles for October.

