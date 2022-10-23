What Attracts Mosquitoes To Some People More Than Others

CTN News) – A new study has found that mosquitoes are more attracted to certain humans than others. There may be a possibility that you are a mosquito magnet if you have ever suspected this might be the case,

During her time as head of Rockefeller University’s laboratory of neurogenetics and behavior, Leslie Vosshall led a team of researchers.

They tried to figure out why some people tend to attract mosquitoes more than others. Earlier this month, the journal Cell published a study that was based on the results of this study.

64 volunteers were asked to wear nylon stockings on their arms for six hours a day, over a period of three years, over multiple days.

Maria Elena De Obaldia, who is a former postdoctoral fellow at Rockefeller University, was the first author of the study and was responsible for constructing a “two-choice olfactometer assay” – an acrylic glass chamber in which two of the stockings were placed.

The mosquito that causes yellow fever is classified as Aides aegypti. As a result of releasing mosquitoes into the chamber, the study team observed which stockings attracted the most mosquitoes to the chamber.

The purpose of this test was to distinguish between “mosquito magnets,” whose stockings attracted a lot of mosquitoes, and “low attractors,” whose stockings did not attract mosquitoes.

There was a difference between the mosquito magnets and all the other participants in the study in terms of the amount of molecular compounds they contained.

SEE ALSO:

Feeling Better After Dengue? Quick Healing With Kiwis

Monkeypox Is Retreating, But The Threat Still Exists, According To Experts

RI’s DEM Reports First Avian Flu Outbreak In Backyard Flocks