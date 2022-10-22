Connect with us

Tech

The F1 Manager 22 PS5 Code Is Up For Grabs
Advertisement

Tech

YouTube Premium Is Getting a Price Increase - Here's What We Know

Tech

Elon Musk May Gut Nearly 75% Of Twitter Staff – Report

Tech

Snap Shares Plunges on Slowest Sales Growth But Adds New Users

Tech

Evoland And Fallout 3 Are Free This Week On The Epic Games Store

Tech

YouTube Premium's Price Is Going Up In November 2022

Tech

'Pillars of Creation' Captured In New Detail By James Webb Space Telescope

Tech

Why is it Better to Use the iMind Platform For Collaborations

Tech

4 E-Commerce Trends You Will See More of in 2023

Tech

Maveninteractive.com Review: Rate the Investment Firm as per its Features – Maven Interactive Review.

Tech

Silent Hill 2 Remake By Bloober Team Announced By Konami

Tech

New Apple iPad 2022 Is Now Available For Preorder

Tech

ICTBroadcast, the Best Predictive Dialer Software in the Market

Tech

Overwatch 2 Brings The Funko Pops: Here We Are Again

Tech

Fortnite, How Do You Complete The Fortnitemare Escape Rooms Event?

Tech

Apple's New iPad Pro Features The M2 Chip And An Updated Apple Pencil

Tech

Halloween Event For Destiny 2 Is Here, As Well As a New Gundam-Style Armor

Tech

“WHIZ” Offers Travel Data eSIM for Post-Pandemic Travelers to Asia Countries

Tech

Silent Hill's Future Will Be Revealed By Konami On October 19

Tech

How the Singapore Government is Transforming the Country Through Technology?

Tech

The F1 Manager 22 PS5 Code Is Up For Grabs

Published

14 seconds ago

on

The F1 Manager 22 PS5 Code Is Up For Grabs

(CTN News) – It is time for the US Grand Prix to take place on the grid this weekend. A copy of F1 Manager 22 for PS5 is being given away to a True Trophies player who has a keen interest in the world’s fastest sport.

This is part of Frontier’s celebrations.

With Frontier Developments’ support, we are giving away one PS5 copy of F1 Manager 2022 as part of the US Grand Prix celebrations.

Management simulation the circus as you take on all the behind-the-scenes shenanigans of preparing for a fully licensed F1 race day with a “true-to-life presentation.”

Win a copy of F1 Manager 2022 for the PlayStation 5

I think you would make a better boss than a Guenther Steiner or a Toto Wolff, wouldn’t you? This thesis will be put to the test as you strive to maximize the performance of your team.

There is a great deal of effort put into trying not to upset a billionaire owner and a board of directors that are upset with your actions.

As long as you keep an eye on your finances and staff performance, and don’t stray into 2020 Williams territory, then you’ll be in good shape.

You will have to apply brand-new parts to your lean machine, get an engineering team battling in the same direction, and try and make a better race strategy than Ferrari… wait, sorry — that last one isn’t a challenge at all.

The PlayStation Store is offering a discount on F1 Manager 22 in advance of the US Grand Prix in Austin this weekend.

Now that you’re in, it’s time to get managing! There is a successful partnership between us and Frontier, the developer of F1 Manager, on Twitter, so be sure to follow them both!

There is a deal with True Achievements whereby we will be giving away a PS5 code (along with an Xbox code on True Achievements) to a member of TT.

There is a possibility of entering the contest by commenting on this story, with the contest closing at 14:00 BST on Monday, October 24th.

SEE ALSO:

YouTube Premium Is Getting a Price Increase – Here’s What We Know

Evoland And Fallout 3 Are Free This Week On The Epic Games Store

Snap Shares Plunges on Slowest Sales Growth But Adds New Users
Related Topics:
Continue Reading