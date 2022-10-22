The F1 Manager 22 PS5 Code Is Up For Grabs

(CTN News) – It is time for the US Grand Prix to take place on the grid this weekend. A copy of F1 Manager 22 for PS5 is being given away to a True Trophies player who has a keen interest in the world’s fastest sport.

This is part of Frontier’s celebrations.

With Frontier Developments’ support, we are giving away one PS5 copy of F1 Manager 2022 as part of the US Grand Prix celebrations.

Management simulation the circus as you take on all the behind-the-scenes shenanigans of preparing for a fully licensed F1 race day with a “true-to-life presentation.”

Win a copy of F1 Manager 2022 for the PlayStation 5

I think you would make a better boss than a Guenther Steiner or a Toto Wolff, wouldn’t you? This thesis will be put to the test as you strive to maximize the performance of your team.

There is a great deal of effort put into trying not to upset a billionaire owner and a board of directors that are upset with your actions.

As long as you keep an eye on your finances and staff performance, and don’t stray into 2020 Williams territory, then you’ll be in good shape.

You will have to apply brand-new parts to your lean machine, get an engineering team battling in the same direction, and try and make a better race strategy than Ferrari… wait, sorry — that last one isn’t a challenge at all.

The PlayStation Store is offering a discount on F1 Manager 22 in advance of the US Grand Prix in Austin this weekend.

Now that you’re in, it’s time to get managing! There is a successful partnership between us and Frontier, the developer of F1 Manager, on Twitter, so be sure to follow them both!

There is a deal with True Achievements whereby we will be giving away a PS5 code (along with an Xbox code on True Achievements) to a member of TT.

There is a possibility of entering the contest by commenting on this story, with the contest closing at 14:00 BST on Monday, October 24th.

