Elon Musk May Gut Nearly 75% Of Twitter Staff – Report

(CTN News) – In an interview with prospective Twitter investors, Elon Musk said he planned to eliminate 75% of the company’s 7,500 employees.

According to a Washington Post report, Twitter would have about 2,000 staffers, not enough to handle spam, hate, and misinformation.

However, Twitter was already considering laying off about 25% of its employees, and closing key data centers before Tesla founder Elon Musk got involved.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elon Musk’s comments to potential financial partners aren’t necessarily a blueprint for the future as he nears an Oct. 28 deadline.

He’s talked publicly about downsizing Twitter, but he’s not been specific. With the platform struggling with global content moderation, a steep cut could be dangerous.

Kanye West‘s antisemitic posts and the reinstatement of former president Donald Trump have been in the news recently.

In part, whistleblower Peiter Zatko described an organization needing more resources.

On Tesla's earnings call yesterday, Elon Musk said Twitter has "huge potential" and great value down the road.

Elon musk said on Tesla’s earnings call yesterday that he and current investors are way overpaying for the company but that Twitter has “huge potential” and great value down the road.

Elon Musk’s plans may be revealed soon. To avoid the Delaware Chancery Court trial, he must close the deal by next week’s deadline. He said yesterday, in one of the first positive comments about the purchase in months, “I’m excited about Twitter.”

Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter in April, then reneged. Twitter sued, and there’s a court date on Oct. 17. After Musk renewed his offer for $44 billion – or $54.20 a share – and a judge stayed the trial, acrimony cooled a little.

