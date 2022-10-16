10 New Technologies Impacting People’s Daily Lives Over the Next Five Years

(CTN News) – During the past decade, many technologies have been developed, said NSTDA president Sukit Limpijumnong.

“Covid-19 accelerated technology development so people could survive,” he said.

In the next five years, facilities, transportation, energy storage, environmental preservation, foods, and healthcare will be important technologies.

The 10 technologies are:

1. Brain-computer interface

With this technology, you can control artificial intelligence (AI) with your brainwaves instead of a keyboard.

“People with disabilities and gamers will benefit a lot from brain-computer interfaces,” Sukit said, adding that it will get even more complex.

2. Generative AI

It generates people’s faces, portraits, and map layouts using the information you give. Aside from that, it can change sepia pictures into coloured ones and simulate day and night.

“In Thailand, many generative AI technologies have been developed, like Z-Size Ladies, which simulates women’s bodies when pregnant,” Sukit said.

3. Connect an autonomous vehicle (CAV)

This technology will help drivers stay safe while driving by conveying traffic information. In some cases, it can even drive the car independently to prevent accidents caused by drunk or sleepy drivers.

“In 2040, 80 percent of CAVs will be autonomous compared to 15 percent in 2030,” Sukit said.

NSTDA is developing CAVs in Rayong’s Wangchan Valley as part of the Eastern Economic Corridor for Innovation.

4. Long-duration storage

Solar panels and wind turbines can’t generate electricity when it’s cloudy or windy because of this energy storage technology.

As a result, many types of batteries, including sodium and magnesium ions, have been developed to replace lithium, which are expensive and toxic and can explode if they’re too big.

5. Solar panel recycling

Some solar panel parts, such as mirrors, can’t be recycled using previous methods, causing an environmental impact.

According to Sukit, 78 million tons of solar panels will be disposed of in 2050, including 400,000 tons in Thailand.

“Solar panel parts can be recycled up to 80 percent using new methods, including broken mirrors,” he said.

6. Carbon measurement and analytics

Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that causes climate change, so this technology helps conserve the environment.

Sukit says carbon credits make it easier for factory operators to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Additionally, there’s technology to check forests’ ability to absorb carbon dioxide.

7. Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS)

This technology captures carbon dioxide and stores it underground or recycles it.

“This technology will help Thailand reach its carbon neutrality and net zero targets by 2050 and 2065, respectively.

8. Next generation of telehealth

Since the Covid-19 crisis, telehealth has grown exponentially, letting people access medical treatment without going to the hospital.

“Telehealth users increased 50-175 times during Covid-19,” Sukit said.

Telehealth can benefit from AI, the Internet of Things, virtual, augmented reality, robotics, and sensors.

9. Synthetic biology

Science and engineering are combined to make high-value products and services, like artificial meat and cell therapy.

“Thailand has an advantage in synthetic biology because of its biodiversity,” said Sukit, adding that the Thai government supports this technology.

10. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy

Clinical trials using chimeric antigen receptor T-cells have generated impressive results in blood cancer patients.

This technology coats CAR on white blood cells to treat cancer, including hard-to-treat lymphoma.

