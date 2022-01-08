Connect with us

Kanye West and Julia Fox Talk About Their Unusual Date Night
Entertainment

Published

3 hours ago

on

Kanye West

According to sources, Kanye West is “clearly hurting” and his relationship with Julia Fox is “a ploy to get under the skin of ex Kim Kardashian.”

According to Page Six, the relationship between Kardashian and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson led to West’s whirlwind affair with cool-girl Fox.

“It’s a desperate attempt at attention. “There is no other explanation for his decision to make Fox public,” the source said.”

Despite Kardashian’s move on with Davidson, another source claims West is in pain. Though he has still stepped out with a series of models, the rapper has called for his ex to “run back to” him.

Despite publicly battling for his family’s return, he is linked to so many different girls. “It’s weird,” she said.

Kanye West and Julia Fox make their romance official with a photoshoot

The actress, 31, revealed the details of her whirlwind fling with the 44-year-old rapper – complete with PDA photos – to Interview magazine on Thursday.

Fox revealed that Ye made a surprise performance on New Year’s Eve in Miami, where they met.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag)

“We decided to keep the energy flowing by flying back to New York City to see “Slave Play” on Broadway after two dinner dates in Miami over the weekend.

There was a dramatic arrival for West.

A native of New York City, Fox said, “Ye’s flight landed at [6 p.m.] and the play was at [7 p.m.] and he was there ON TIME

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag)

Related: Julia Fox – Actress Julia Fox Spotted On a Date With Kanye West in Miami

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag)

Last January Julia and her Ex-Husband Welcomed a Baby Boy

With regard to Fox’s romantic past, she welcomed a son with her soon-to-be ex-husband Peter Artemiev last January. She publicly referred to Artemiev as a “deadbeat alcoholic drug addict dad” on Instagram a week before meeting him. There’s something wrong with this man who left me with a 5-month-old, a dog, a home, and ALL THE BILLS!! It’s unfair.”

