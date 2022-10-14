Jan. 6 Committee Votes To Subpoena Trump During Thursday’s Hearing

(CTN News) – In a high-profile public hearing Thursday, the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump.

It’s a significant escalation by the panel that will set up a showdown with the ex-President.

While Trump is unlikely to comply with the subpoena, the action serves as a way for the committee to mark its territory and make it clear it wants information directly from him.

At the end of Thursday’s hearing, the panel argued to the American public that Trump lied about the 2020 election and sparked a mob attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

The move to subpoena Trump has been under consideration for some time, sources familiar with the committee’s plans told NBC.

“It’s our duty to get Trump’s testimony,” the panel’s chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said before the subpoena vote.

“This committee needs to hear from Donald Trump beyond our fact-finding,” he said. It’s about accountability to the American people.

He needs to be held accountable. It’s up to him to answer for his actions.

Those police officers who put their lives and bodies on the line for our democracy deserve an answer from him.

He threw out millions of American votes as part of his scheme to stay in power.”

There will be a long court battle over Trump’s possible compliance, which could last longer than the committee.

If Republicans win the House majority next month, they’ll shut down the Democratic-run panel.

Trump has previously derided the panel as an “Unselect Committee of Political Thugs and Hacks” and said its members are “evil, sinister and unpatriotic.”

As well, he’s complained about the partisan kangaroo court proceedings and that Republicans were not allowed to show up or be interviewed..”

Thompson announced that the committee had changed Thursday’s public hearing to a business meeting, which is a technical difference but means they can vote on investigation actions.

“Congress has compelled testimony from presidents before in American history. In the past, presidents have provided testimony and documentary evidence to congressional investigators.

We also recognize that subpoenaing a former president is a serious and extraordinary step, so we want to do this in front of the American people,” Thompson said before the vote, warning the stakes are high.

NBC was the first to report the committee was going to vote. This is the last hearing before the midterms.

Related CTN News:

A Monkeypox Outbreak has Reached Over 70,000 Cases, WHO Warns People Not to Relax