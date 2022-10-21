Connect with us

Business

Instacart Pulls IPO on Volatile Market Conditions - Sources
Advertisement

Business

Thailand's Telecom Regulator Approves True Corp, DTAC Merger

Business

HP Latex 2700 Portfolio As Well As Its Print Service Plans Have Been Launched

Business

Whirlpool Cuts Its Q3 Guidance After Missing Expectations; Shares Slide

Business

Snap's Advertising Woes Continue To Widen

Business

I Knew You Were Truffle About Stock has Outperformed

Business

Today's Mortgage Interest Rates: October 19, 2022 - Mortgage Rates Rose

Business

Ahead Of The October ECB Meeting, EUR/USD Outlook Remains Bearish

Business

Five Steps for Obtaining a Business Loan

Business

Brazilian Real in for a Turbulent Ride as Political Tensions Rise

Business

McDonald's Halloween Boo Buckets: What You Need to Know

Business

Bank of Thailand Warns Over Inflation as Baht Declines

Business Learning

How To Find The Perfect Moving Company In 6 Simple Steps?

Business

Certain Dollar Trees Grow to the Sky

Business

Trucking Company XPO Releases Some Quarterly Results Ahead Of Its Brokerage Spinoff

Business

Intel's Mobileye IPO Is Expected To Have a Significantly Lower Valuation

Business News Asia

Stocks to Buy Or Sell Today: 10 Short-Term Trading Ideas by Experts For 17 October 2022

Business Learning

Who is Krista Mashore?

Business

The Nikola Founder's Trial Proves Tesla Rival Built On Lies

Business

Oklahoma Apple Store Votes To Unionize, Becoming Second In The Nation

Business

Instacart Pulls IPO on Volatile Market Conditions – Sources

Published

1 min ago

on

Instacart Pulls IPO on Volatile Market Conditions - Sources

(CTN News) – According to two sources familiar with the matter, the grocery delivery app Instacart plans to postpone its listing plans in 2022 due to market uncertainty that has led investors to worry about the rising volatility of capital markets, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

It is fair to say that the IPO market in the technology sector is experiencing its worst drought in nearly two decades.

Listed companies in the US have raised over $7 billion so far this year, according to Dealogic. A record $154 billion was raised last year in traditional IPOs, excluding special purpose acquisition companies.

The company hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility that it might go public, a source said, but added that the plans to go public in 2022 appear to be highly unlikely for several reasons.

Instacart declined to comment on its IPO plans when contacted by Reuters.

As The Information reported last month, the pandemic darling has been letting go of staff, slowing hiring, and cutting costs.

Despite the market turmoil, the San Francisco-based food delivery company is now halting its plans to announce its IPO filing in the coming days.

Capital market investors are shunning IPOs, and equity markets are bleeding in anticipation of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S.

Instacart filed a confidential filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May.

Instacart is considering going public through a direct listing or an IPO, and sources told Reuters.

In a direct listing, no shares are sold in advance like in an IPO. Plus, insiders can sell their shares immediately instead of being restricted for months.

Related CTN News:

Elon Musk May Gut Nearly 75% Of Twitter Staff – Report

Snap Shares Plunges on Slowest Sales Growth But Adds New Users

Stocks to Buy Or Sell Today: 10 Short-Term Trading Ideas by Experts For 21 October 2022
Related Topics:
Continue Reading