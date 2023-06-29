Connect with us

Tech

BlackBerry Reports Surprise Profit and Cybersecurity Growth in Q1
Advertisement

Tech

Coinbase Stock Rebounds 35% Following SEC Lawsuit, Market Cap at $16.4 Billion

Tech

ChatGPT Gets 'Bing Search' From OpenAI

Tech

Expiration Of WhatsApp's Desktop App Based On Electron

Tech

TikTok's New Monetization Feature Lets You Make Money By Creating Video Ads

Tech Business

How Coders Are Boosting Thailand's Visitor Experience

Tech

The Xbox App Does Not Work On Windows? THESE 6 MAY HELP

Tech

ChatGPT Helps Microsoft Build Intelligent Artificial Intelligence

Tech

ICloud Storage Prices Have Been Increased In The UK And Other Markets By Apple

Tech Gaming

Twitch Releases New Feature 'Hype Chat': Enhancing The Twitch Experience

Tech

6 Underrated and Interesting Image Generation Tools

Tech

Amazon to Invest $7.8 Billion in Ohio Data Center Expansion, Boosting State's Technology Hub Status

Tech

Understanding Custom Software Development: Overview and Benefits

Tech

Meta Introduces Meta Quest+ VR Subscription with Monthly Game Access

News Tech

10 Advanced Techniques for High-Speed PCB Design

Tech

In Canada, Netflix Discontinues Its 'Basic' Subscription Plan

Tech

Google Stock Downgraded On AI Changes To Search Affecting Ad Growth

Tech Gaming

YouTube Started Experimenting New Online Gaming Service Called 'Playables'

Tech

Microsoft Edge Is Designed To Convert It Into A Photo Viewer

Tech

ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Will Launch An AI Application Marketplace

Tech

BlackBerry Reports Surprise Profit and Cybersecurity Growth in Q1

Published

41 seconds ago

on

BlackBerry Reports Surprise Profit and Cybersecurity Growth in Q1

(CTN News) – Waterloo-based Canadian technology company BlackBerry posted a positive surprise in its first-quarter financial results, with the cybersecurity segment driving profitability and exceeding analysts’ expectations. The company’s U.S.-listed shares rose 5.79% in extended trading, reflecting investor confidence in BlackBerry’s performance.

Resilient Demand for BlackBerry’s Cybersecurity Products in IT Sector

BlackBerry’s cybersecurity business unit experienced a 5.5% sequential revenue increase to $93 million, benefitting from higher client spending as security threats in the information technology sector continue to rise. The enterprise software division also gained traction in the automotive sector, further contributing to BlackBerry’s overall revenue growth.

The company reported a surprise profit of 6 cents per share for the quarter ended May 31, defying analysts’ projections of a loss of 5 cents per share. BlackBerry’s total revenue of $373 million far surpassed the average estimate of $160.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

BlackBerry has been actively divesting its legacy patents related to its mobile devices since shutting down its flagship business last year. In line with this strategy, the company signed a deal in March to sell patents primarily associated with its mobile devices to Malikie Innovation Limited for up to $900 million.

The revenue from licensing and other services, including proceeds from patent sales, amounted to $235 million in the first quarter.

Recognizing the shifting landscape, BlackBerry has strategically reviewed its alternatives, including the potential separation of its core businesses, cybersecurity and software systems. By focusing on these areas, BlackBerry aims to leverage its expertise and meet the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions in the market.

conclusion

In conclusion, BlackBerry’s unexpected profitability in the first quarter, driven by the strong performance of its cybersecurity business and revenue from patent sales, demonstrates the company’s ability to adapt to changing market dynamics. With its renewed focus on cybersecurity and software systems, BlackBerry is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing need for robust cybersecurity solutions in the information technology sector.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

High-Speed Internet

the best high-speed internet

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs