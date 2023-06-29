BlackBerry Reports Surprise Profit and Cybersecurity Growth in Q1

(CTN News) – Waterloo-based Canadian technology company BlackBerry posted a positive surprise in its first-quarter financial results, with the cybersecurity segment driving profitability and exceeding analysts’ expectations. The company’s U.S.-listed shares rose 5.79% in extended trading, reflecting investor confidence in BlackBerry’s performance.

Resilient Demand for BlackBerry’s Cybersecurity Products in IT Sector

BlackBerry’s cybersecurity business unit experienced a 5.5% sequential revenue increase to $93 million, benefitting from higher client spending as security threats in the information technology sector continue to rise. The enterprise software division also gained traction in the automotive sector, further contributing to BlackBerry’s overall revenue growth.

The company reported a surprise profit of 6 cents per share for the quarter ended May 31, defying analysts’ projections of a loss of 5 cents per share. BlackBerry’s total revenue of $373 million far surpassed the average estimate of $160.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

BlackBerry has been actively divesting its legacy patents related to its mobile devices since shutting down its flagship business last year. In line with this strategy, the company signed a deal in March to sell patents primarily associated with its mobile devices to Malikie Innovation Limited for up to $900 million.

The revenue from licensing and other services, including proceeds from patent sales, amounted to $235 million in the first quarter.

Recognizing the shifting landscape, BlackBerry has strategically reviewed its alternatives, including the potential separation of its core businesses, cybersecurity and software systems. By focusing on these areas, BlackBerry aims to leverage its expertise and meet the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions in the market.

In conclusion, BlackBerry’s unexpected profitability in the first quarter, driven by the strong performance of its cybersecurity business and revenue from patent sales, demonstrates the company’s ability to adapt to changing market dynamics. With its renewed focus on cybersecurity and software systems, BlackBerry is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing need for robust cybersecurity solutions in the information technology sector.