Brooke Eden And Hilary Hoover Have Married Again In Mexico. It Will Be The Singer’s Second Marriage To Her Wife

(CTN News – Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover are having a second wedding ceremony to celebrate their love! On Thursday, October 27, the country singer and her radio promoter wife tied the knot for the second time.

A total of 140 guests attended the ceremony, including family and friends of the couple. They were legally married on August 27 in front of their parents and siblings at a church in Nashville.

A second marriage for Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover

Paradisus Playa del Carmen resort in Del Carmen, Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover Mexico hosted the ceremony. As they walked up to the beach, the couple said their own vows. Ford Fairchild, a Nashville-based photographer, officiated the wedding.

Because our families live so far apart, they haven’t had a lot of quality time together. The couple told the media after the ceremony, “We knew it would be the perfect way for our families to bond to get married in Nashville before going to Mexico.”.

Watching our families fall in love was the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen. Hilary’s niece and nephew became best friends with Brooke’s niece, our flower girls and ring bearer, as well as the rest of our family. Our family and friends have been so supportive that we wanted to celebrate with everyone.

Previously, the couple tied the knot on August 27

Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover were married for the first time in August in front of close family members. Garth Books also attended the ceremony and sang To Make You Feel My Love as both brides walked down the aisle.

His wife, Trisha Yearwood, officiated. A party bus took the couple and their guests to several pubs after the ceremony.

Hoover and Eden started dating in 2015

They met in 2015 while Hoover worked on Eden’s record label. According to them, their connection was instantaneous. Five months after the singer came out, the couple proposed to each other.

In addition to living together, we own three houses together and have a puppy. Since we came out publicly last year, we knew we wanted to make it official.” The two said about their engagement.

In an interview, one of the lovebirds said, “We support each other and try to remember we’re on the same team.” Despite our disagreements, we always kiss goodnight. Having worked so hard to be together, we are happier than ever.”

Congratulations to Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover on their wedding! We’ll keep you posted.

