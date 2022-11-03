Connect with us

Tech

Huawei Pocket S Is The New Galaxy Z Flip 4 Competitor
Advertisement

Tech

Which Training Delivery Method Is Best For Your L&D Program?

Tech

Best Spy Phone App to Use in Switzerland

Tech

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Now Available For $899

Tech

When Is Dead By Daylight Chapter 26 Coming Out?

Tech

How Does SMore ViMo Machine Vision System Bring You Production Automation?

Tech

God Of War Ragnarok Spoilers Are Already Available

Tech

Pay Per Click Affiliate Program Every Affiliate Must Explore

Tech

Apple iPhone Production Could Drop by as Much as 30%, As China Tightens COVID-19 Curbs

Tech

Apple Argued 4 Times Because of its Disputed Design Choices

Tech

Google Play has Removed these 13 Dangerous Android Apps from the Play Store 

Tech

Non-Techies Building Careers in Blockchain in 2022

Tech

Black Friday TV Deals At Best Buy: Big-Screen 4K TVs From $299

Tech

Apple's Debatable Design Choices LED To 5 Arguments

Tech

Dogecoin Surged More than 70% After Elon Musk Takeover to Twitter

Tech

How to World of Warcraft Download on Windows 10 - Latest version

Tech

An Update On SEGA's "Super Game" Scheduled For 2026

Tech

Google Doodle For Halloween Features a Ghoul Duel Between Two Ghouls

Tech

Modern Warfare 2 Players Are Having Issues With NVIDIA's 526.47 Driver

Business Tech

How Digital Transformation Helps Business?

Tech

Huawei Pocket S Is The New Galaxy Z Flip 4 Competitor

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Huawei Pocket S Is The New Galaxy Z Flip 4 Competitor

(CTN News) – The Huawei Pocket S is second clamshell foldable smartphone. The handset is essentially an affordable version of the Huawei P50 Pocket.

There is now an affordable variant of the Huawei Pocket 50, the Pocket S

As Huawei intended, this is a mid-range foldable phone. According to the design,  recycled the body of the P50 Pocket. There was an initial report that it wouldn’t include a second display, but it does.

The Huawei P50 Pocket has the same dimensions as this phone, but its colorway is what differentiates it. A small camera hole sits in the center of the main display, and the device folds down the middle. Bezels are quite thin, and the display bends down the middle.

In terms of display size, it features a 6.9-inch full HD+ OLED panel (2790 x 1188). This is a 120Hz display with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. In addition, it supports 1,440Hz high frequency PWM dimming. 1.07 billion colors can be displayed on this display.

Snapdragon 778G 4G replaces Snapdragon 888 4G

The Snapdragon 778G SoC from Qualcomm powers this device. Due to the US ban, 4G is supported, but not 5G. There are 3 storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Up to 256GB of storage can be added.

This phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery and supports 40W wired charging (Huawei Super Charge). Two SIM card slots are included here, and Harmony OS 3.0 is preinstalled.

Due to the fact that the phone was launched in China, Harmony OS 3.0 was the only software that was available.

There is also a fingerprint scanner on the side of the device

There is also a side-facing fingerprint scanner on this device. Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 AX (2.4GHz and 5GHz) are also included. At the bottom is a Type-C USB 3.1 (Gen1) port.

When unfolded, the Huawei Pocket S measures 170 x 75.5 x 7.2mm, and when folded, it measures 87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2. The Huawei Pocket S weighs 190g.

SEE ALSO:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Now Available For $899

When Is Dead By Daylight Chapter 26 Coming Out?

Best Spy Phone App to Use in Switzerland
Related Topics:
Continue Reading