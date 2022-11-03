Huawei Pocket S Is The New Galaxy Z Flip 4 Competitor

(CTN News) – The Huawei Pocket S is second clamshell foldable smartphone. The handset is essentially an affordable version of the Huawei P50 Pocket.

As Huawei intended, this is a mid-range foldable phone. According to the design, recycled the body of the P50 Pocket. There was an initial report that it wouldn’t include a second display, but it does.

The Huawei P50 Pocket has the same dimensions as this phone, but its colorway is what differentiates it. A small camera hole sits in the center of the main display, and the device folds down the middle. Bezels are quite thin, and the display bends down the middle.

In terms of display size, it features a 6.9-inch full HD+ OLED panel (2790 x 1188). This is a 120Hz display with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. In addition, it supports 1,440Hz high frequency PWM dimming. 1.07 billion colors can be displayed on this display.

Snapdragon 778G 4G replaces Snapdragon 888 4G

The Snapdragon 778G SoC from Qualcomm powers this device. Due to the US ban, 4G is supported, but not 5G. There are 3 storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Up to 256GB of storage can be added.

This phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery and supports 40W wired charging (Huawei Super Charge). Two SIM card slots are included here, and Harmony OS 3.0 is preinstalled.

Due to the fact that the phone was launched in China, Harmony OS 3.0 was the only software that was available.

There is also a fingerprint scanner on the side of the device

There is also a side-facing fingerprint scanner on this device. Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 AX (2.4GHz and 5GHz) are also included. At the bottom is a Type-C USB 3.1 (Gen1) port.

When unfolded, the Huawei Pocket S measures 170 x 75.5 x 7.2mm, and when folded, it measures 87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2. The Huawei Pocket S weighs 190g.

