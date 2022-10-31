Connect with us

What Are The Powerball Results For 10/29/22; Did Anyone Win $822 Million?
(CTN News) – On Saturday, Oct. 29, the $822 million Powerball jackpot remained unclaimed for the 5th time in U.S. history.

The drawing on Monday, Oct. 31 will be worth $1 billion with a cash option of $497.3 million. It was the 2nd largest jackpot in Powerball history and the 5th largest in U.S. history.

Powerball Numbers (white) for October 29: 19-31-40-46-57

23 is the Red Powerball Power Number

Three is the Power Play Number

The double play numbers are 9-13-31-35-37

Powerball Double Play Number: 1

The Oct. 29 Powerball winners are:

In addition to the $1 million grand prize winner, seven players matched all five white numbers drawn. California (2X), Florida, Maryland, Michigan (2X) and Texas (2X) sold those tickets.

They also played the Power Play option, which resulted in $2 million in winnings.

The winning tickets sold in Michigan were purchased at the New Buffalo Shell, located at 18913 Laporte Rd. in New Buffalo, and at Billy’s Liquor Depot II, located at 27222 Grand River Ave. in Redford.

The jackpot decreased from $825 million to $822 million before the drawing.

In the drawing, 3,870,757 tickets won at least $4. 140,904 tickets sold in Michigan won at least $4.

In 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, Powerball is available. One red ball and five white balls (1 to 69) are selected by the players. Each ticket costs $2.

Other Michigan Lottery news:

Mega Millions’ next drawing is Tuesday, Nov. 1, with an estimated jackpot of $87 million and a cash option of $42.8 million.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7:29 p.m., Lotto 47 will draw a $1.55 million jackpot. The deadline is 7:08 p.m. on that date.

Sunday’s Fantasy 5 jackpot is estimated at $261,000. The drawing will take place at 7:29 p.m. Deadline is 7:08 p.m.

For the latest information on instant tickets, raffles, and other lottery games, visit the official Michigan Lottery website.

Despite being lucky winners, players should check their tickets immediately as a prize of $1 million was left unclaimed last year. Instead, the money comes from the state’s School Aid Fund.

