Singapore To Host FINA 2025 World Aquatics Championships
Published

22 seconds ago

on

Singapore to take part in FINA World Aquatics Championships in 2025

(CTN NEWS) – SINGAPORE – The World Aquatics governing body announced Thursday that Singapore, the first nation in Southeast Asia to achieve so, will host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025.

Before last month, World Aquatics was known as the International Swimming Federation, or FINA.

A prestigious biennial competition, the World Aquatics Championships feature the six aquatic sports of swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming, and high diving.

According to a joint press release from World Aquatics, Sport Singapore, the Singapore Swimming Association, and the Singapore Tourism Board, dates have not yet been finalized.

/ GETTY IMAGE

More than 2,500 athletes from 209 nations are anticipated to compete.

The Singapore Sports Hub, Singapore Indoor Stadium, and OCBC Aquatic Centre, which has two 50-meter pools and a diving facility, are just a few locations where the championships will be held.

Husain Al-Musallam, president of World Aquatics, remarked that hosting the competition in 2025 was in “excellent hands.”

“Singapore has everything we aspire to impart to our athletes: World-class facilities, demonstrated expertise in holding competitions of the highest caliber, and a complete commitment to aquatic sports that goes from the elite level to the community.”

In addition to hosting the 2015 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships, Singapore has hosted World Cups in five of the six aquatic sports.

According to Mark Chay, president of the Singapore Swimming Association, the local aquatic community is eager about the chances that will arise from the world’s greatest gathering in Singapore.

South Africa’s Chad Le Clos in action during a Fina event in Singapore. Photo: Edgar Su/Reuters

Chief Executive Keith Tan of the Singapore Tourism Board stated that Singapore’s selection as host strengthens its position as a premier sports and lifestyle destination in the region.

The Russian city of Kazan received the initial award for the 2025 championships in a 2019 announcement.

However, at the beginning of last year, World Aquatics, then known as FINA, decided to cancel several aquatics competitions scheduled for Russia, including the December short-course swimming world championships that were also supposed to be held in Kazan.

Also prohibited from competing at the world championships were Russian athletes and officials due to FINA’s “strongest criticism of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

