Winter Immunity Supplements 2022

The holiday season is approaching, and you may find that staying healthy is more critical than ever. It is difficult to Immunity recover from a cold or the flu when there is so much hustle and bustle.

This winter, there are a number of ways in which you can protect yourself. You can boost your immune system by taking supplements in addition to getting a flu shot, sleeping enough, and washing your hands frequently.

Take these supplements to boost your immunity.

What are the most effective vitamins for immunity?

If you are choosing the appropriate multivitamin or immunity supplement, it is critical to pay attention to which vitamins and nutrients are included on the label. Vitamins, minerals, and herbs that are beneficial to immunity include:

A daily intake of 5,000 IU of vitamin A

Vitamin B6: 2 milligrams per day

Vitamin C should not exceed 60 mg per day

A daily intake of 400 IU of vitamin D is recommended

A daily dose of 30 IU of vitamin E is recommended

Magnesium: 400 mg per day

Zinc intake should not exceed 15 mg per day

It is not possible to establish a standard daily dose of elderberry due to the fact that the FDA does not regulate herbal supplements.

Supplements containing high amounts of the above immunity vitamins are listed below.

Hypromellose (capsule), rice flour, magnesium stearate, and silicon dioxide are also included in the formulation. Gluten, dairy, soy, nuts, sugar, salt, and preservatives are not present in the capsules.

A healthy immune system during cold and flu season can be supported by elderberry extract.

Two capsules should be taken daily, preferably with a meal. Approximately 30 days can be expected from one bottle.

The pros are:

Sugar-free

Zinc, vitamin C, and vitamin D3 are highly potent

The disadvantages are:

This product contains only three vitamins and one herbal supplement One bottle has a shelf life of 30 days



Two gummies are recommended daily with a meal.

My favorite vitamin on this list is the gummy supplement from The Vitamin Shoppe. My daily intake of these supplements is due to their high elderberry potency.

In addition, they are delicious as well.

A pair of elderberry gummies contains 70 mg of vitamin C, 400 mg of echinacea extract, 200 mg of elderberry extract, and 100 mg of propolis extract. Sugar, glucose syrup (tapioca syrup), water, citrus pectin, citric acid, sodium citrate, natural raspberry flavor, and black carrot extract are all included.

Gummies are free of gluten, dairy, soy, nuts, gelatin, and synthetic colors.

The supplements also contain propolis extract, which can be used as an anti-inflammatory in addition to vitamin C and elderberry extract. A healthy immune system is also supported by Echinacea extract.

Take two gummies daily, preferably with food. The shelf life of one bottle is approximately 60 days.

The advantages include:

I love the taste of raspberry flavor

About 60 days’ worth of use

Inconveniences:

There are 4 grams of sugar in each serving There are some people who are not fond of the sugary taste



