The Boston Bruins’ Fifth Game Of The Young 2022-23 Season

(CTN News) – Last night, The Boston Bruins faced off against the Anaheim Ducks (1-3-0) in their fifth game of the young 2022-23 season. They lost to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday but still sit first in the Atlantic Division.

due to a tiebreaker, they have with the Florida Panthers. In addition to Matt Grzelcyk’s return, last night was his first game since he had shoulder surgery off-season.

Anaheim has a bunch of young, exciting players on its roster, so The Boston Bruins had a hard time beating them. The game wasn’t too exciting as neither team was able to get going offensively and both struggled to get shots off on the powerplay.

There were excellent goaltending performances from both teams throughout all three periods, sending The Boston Bruins to their first overtime and first shootout.

It was a brilliant shootout performance by Linus Ullmark and a goal by Taylor Hall that got The Boston Bruins over the line. They fought hard, but it was necessary after their loss earlier this week. Here are three things to remember after a win despite the team not being at its best offensively.

Still a lot of bugs to work out in early season for The Boston Bruins

There’s still some chemistry with the lines that needs to be worked on and some early-season rust to be cleared off, as evidenced by last night’s game.

As a result, Jim Montgomery split up the Czech line that was so dominant in the first few games. Pavel Zacha played with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk while Hall played with David Pastrnak and David Krejci.

Changes were also made in the bottom six as Jack Studnicka started on the third line with Trent Frederic and Charlie Coyle, while AJ Greer moved to the fourth line with Tomas Nosek and Nick Foligno.

There was a lot of disconnect between the offensive lines in the first period. Several passes were missed, with guys sending pucks either too far ahead or too far behind.

In his first season with the team, Hall wasn’t able to duplicate the chemistry he had with Pastrnak and Krejci. But he made up for it with his second-period goal and shootout goal.

Because Greer moved down to the fourth line last night, the third line didn’t have the same impact it had against the Senators.

