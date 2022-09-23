Home of the Champions: Top Horse Stables in the World

Given its global popularity, horse racing requires continuous innovation to maintain its position as the top sport in many countries.

Undoubtedly, racehorses are the core of these competitions. That’s why a lot of people are spending money to breed quality horses so they can compete in big races.

Horse racing fans know that there is always a team working behind every horse that competes in prestigious racetracks.

The racehorses that have become legends must start as foals and be fostered in stables.

Let’s take a look at some of the best-known equestrian facilities around the globe.

Coolmore Stud

Located in Fethard, County Tipperary, Ireland, Coolmore Stud is the global leader in breeding thoroughbred racehorses.

When the Vigors acquired Coolmore in 1945, it was a small farm focused on general agriculture that had been in operation since the early 1900s.

This stable is so successful that it has its own channel, Coolmore TV, dedicated to updating bettors on the latest goings-on with the stable’s top horses and providing them with helpful stats and tips for horse race betting.

The Magnier family, current owners, and managers of Coolmore have been breeding champion horses since the 1850s.

Coolmore Ireland is the parent farm, and it has three branches: Coolmore Australia, Ashford Stud (which is known as Coolmore America), and Coolmore National Hunt (also known as Castle Hyde Stud) in Ireland, which focuses on breeding for National Hunt racing.

Calumet Farm

The Calumet Farm bred so many champions that it set the standard in horse racing. The stable is responsible for two Triple Crown wins and eight Kentucky Derby victors.

Henryk de Kwiatkowski purchased the property in 1992, which was run in his name and then the name of trustees until Brad Kelley took over in 2012. Calumet Farm was the name Kelley adopted for his facility in 2013.

Calumet Farm’s collection of 560 Thoroughbred racing trophies is an unprecedented feat in the sport’s long and storied past.

Calumet has over 2,400 victories and almost $26 million in profits during 50 years, beginning in 1932.

Juddmonte Farms

Several different farms make up Juddmonte Farms. There are four farms in England, two in Ireland, and two in Kentucky, USA. Juddmonte, founded in 1977, is well known for its impressive band of over 200 broodmares.

Juddmonte Farms has accumulated many equestrian business achievements in its history.

This covers 16 Eclipse Awards in the United States, with four Top Breeder Awards and another four Top Owner Awards.

In addition, they have won three Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf three times with Banks Hill, Midday, and Intercontinental, and they won the Belmont Stakes in 2003 with Empire Maker.

In 2016, Arrogate helped them take home the Breeders’ Cup Classic, while in 2018, Expert Eye and Enable helped them claim the Breeders’ Cup Mile and Breeders’ Cup Turf, respectively.

WinStar Farm

Kenny Troutt owns the WinStar Farm, a racing and breeding facility for American Thoroughbred horses in Versailles, Kentucky.

The Outstanding Owner (2010) and Outstanding Breeder (2016) Eclipse Awards were awarded to WinStar Farm.

Justify (2018 Triple Crown winner), Super Saver (2010 Kentucky Derby winner), Drosselmeyer (2010 Belmont Stakes winner), and Creator (2016 Belmont Stakes winner) were all bred at WinStar Farm.

In addition, some notable stallions have stood at stud at Winstar Farm.

The record includes the two-time Breeders’ Cup Classic champion Tiznow, the broodmare sire and leading sire Distorted Humor, and Pioneerof the Nile, the sire of the Breeders’ Cup Classic and Triple Crown hero American Pharoah.

Godolphin

Godolphin was founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister of the UAE, and has since become a global leader in horse racing and breeding.

Sheikh Mohammed, the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, grew up loving horses and founded his empire in 1992.

He named it after one of the three founder stallions of the modern thoroughbred in the 18th century, Godolphin Arabian.

The business’ main headquarter is in Dubai, and it has expanded its operations to include branches in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and Japan.

Darley stud is the breeding division, with roughly 80 stallions spread across the globe. Dubawi, a stallion and the son of the legendary Dubai Millennium, is the company’s most prized possession.

Dubawi has the highest stud fee in the industry at $325,000 per breeding as of 2018. He was named the world’s premium sire in 2018.

Qatar Racing Limited

With the help of his brothers, Sheikh Fahad Al Thani founded Qatar Racing in 2010.

They are also the owners of Pearl Bloodstock. Qatar Racing secured their first European Classic in 2013 when Just The Judge clinched the Irish 1000 Guineas.

After achieving significant wins in Europe, the partnership expanded to North America in 2014, when its horses, Peace and War and Trade Storm, won the Grade 1 Darley Alcibiades Stakes and the Grade 1 Woodbine Mile Stakes, respectively.

Horses racing in Australia and New Zealand bear the claret and gold braid colors of Qatar Racing but are listed under Qatar Bloodstock.

Most of the stable’s equine assets are owned jointly by multiple parties, including immediate and extended family members, business associates, friends and acquaintances, and those working in the horse breeding and racing industries.

Final Thoughts

While not every thoroughbred has the potential to become a world-class racehorse, any horse may be trained to achieve success with the help of a reputable stable and a group of equestrian professionals.

These five facilities have established themselves as industry frontrunners, consistently producing the top horses that horse racing fans have rooted for over the years.

