Jameis Winston Will Sign With The Cleveland Browns, Breaking News

(CTN News) – Jameis Winston has officially been released from the New Orleans Saints and is no longer a team member.

In an article posted Tuesday morning, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that Winston would sign a one-year contract worth $8.7 million with the Cleveland Browns.

In the last four seasons, Jameis Winston, 30, had been a member of the New Orleans Saints. The quarterback completed 53.2% of his passes last season as a backup to Derek Carr, completing 264 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 53.2% of his passes.

Assumedly, Jameis Winston was signed by the Cleveland Browns in order to provide backup for Deshaun Watson.

Jameis Winston was selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft. Winston won both the Heisman Trophy and the National Championship while at Florida State University. As a quarterback for the Buccaneers during his five-year tenure, Winston completed 61.3% of his passes for 19,737 yards with 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions.

During the course of 2019, he threw 53 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions, accumulating 5,109 yards with 33 touchdown passes.

In the 2020 season, Jameis Winston will backup Drew Brees in New Orleans. After Brees retired at the end of that season, Winston was named the starter to begin the following season. A knee injury forced him to miss the rest of the season due to the 5-2 record he had as a starter to start the season.

In 2022, Jameis Winston was named the starting quarterback for the first few games, but was sidelined by foot and back injuries. Andy Dalton was healthy, but Dennis Allen opted to play him over Winston once he returned to the game.

With 22,104 yards passing over a nine-year career, Jameis Winston has thrown 141 touchdowns, 99 interceptions, and has a completion percentage of 61.2% over his career.

During Winston’s four years with the Saints, he compiled a 59.9% completion percentage, 2,367 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Winston was 6-2 in his four seasons as a starter.

SEE ALSO:

Darnell Mooney Signs $39 Million Falcons Contract After Bears Stint