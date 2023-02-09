Connect with us

News Covid-19

Singapore To Abolish All COVID-19 Border Measures By Feb 13
Advertisement

News Tech

Turkey Restores Twitter Service After Government Blockade

News

Australia To Remove Chinese-Made Spy Cameras

News Crime

Man Arrested With 76 Pounds of Marijuana and Hundreds of THC items in Fairfax County

News News Asia

North Korea Displays 'several' Number Of ICBMs In Military Parade

News Covid-19

U.S. House Passes bill to End Foreign Air Traveler COVID Vaccine Requirement

News

Restrictions On Twitter Access Complicate Rescue Efforts In Turkey

News Automotive World News

Tesla Vindicated in 2021 Fiery Crash that Killed 2 in Texas

News Tech World News

Former Twitter Executives Warned Arrests Were Imminent

News News Asia

China Employs AI News Anchors to Spread Disinformation

News Regional News

News Employee Dies at His Desk from Alleged Overwork

News Entertainment Regional News

Khao San Road Venues in Bangkok Given 15 Days to Reduce Noise

News Crime Northern Thailand

28-Year-Old Police Officer Shot and Killed By Motorcyclist

News Regional News

Over 200 High School Students Facing Sedition Charges in Thailand

News

Bayer Appoints Roche Veteran Anderson As Its Next CEO, Replacing Baumann

News

Amazon Helps Communities In Turkey Affected By The Earthquake

News Business

Bank Of Canada To Reveal First Glimpse Into Interest Rate Policy Deliberations

News Business News Asia

Japan's Current Account Surplus Dropped To 8-Year Low In 2022

News Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Wins NATO Jet Training Pledge On His Visit To London

News News Asia

North Korean Leader Kim's Daughter Visits Troops To Mark The 75th Founding Anniversary

News

Singapore To Abolish All COVID-19 Border Measures By Feb 13

Published

1 hour ago

on

Singapore To Abolish All COVID-19 Border Measures By Feb 13

(CTN NEWS) – From the next Monday (Feb. 13), when the nation lowers its illness alert to its lowest level, Singapore will discontinue all COVID-19 border controls.

According to the Ministry of Health on Thursday, this is owing to the worldwide pandemic situation improving and the minimal impact of imported cases on Singapore’s healthcare infrastructure.

Almost all the COVID-19 limitations currently in place in the nation will also be lifted, including the requirement for masks on public transit.

All visitors, including those who are not immunized, won’t need to present documentation of a negative pre-departure test once the border controls are eliminated.

READ MORE:  Singapore Ranks 5th Least Corrupt Country In 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index

/ GETTY IMAGES

Additionally, COVID-19 travel insurance will no longer be required for non-immunized travelers.

However, the ministry stated that Singapore is ready to reinstate restrictions under its Vaccinated Travel Framework if ” international developments are of concern.”

This includes the appearance of novel, severe variations or indications that imported cases strain Singapore’s healthcare system.

Additionally, screenings for infectious diseases like Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and Yellow Fever will continue to be conducted on travelers.

When entering the nation, all visitors—including citizens of Singapore—must still file a health declaration via the SG Arrival Card e-service.

The health ministry advised travelers to consult the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority website for the most recent border security measures before arriving.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

U.S. House Passes bill to End Foreign Air Traveler COVID Vaccine Requirement

North Korea Displays ‘several’ Number Of ICBMs In Military Parade

Restrictions On Twitter Access Complicate Rescue Efforts In Turkey
Related Topics:
Continue Reading