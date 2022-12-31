Cristiano Ronaldo has Officially Signed for Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr On Two-Year Deal

Connect with us

(CTN News) – Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr that expires in 2025.

The Portuguese captain, who left Manchester United after a contentious interview in which he criticized the team, is now a free agent.

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo will earn more than £177 million annually, the highest football pay in history.

“I’m keen to explore a new football league in a different nation,” the 37-year-old claims.

“I am lucky to have achieved what I set out to do in European football, and I believe that now is the appropriate time to share my expertise in Asia,” Cristiano Ronaldo said.

Al Nassr, a nine-time winner of the Saudi Pro League, called the deal “history in the making.”

To “inspire our league, country, and future generations, boys and girls to be the greatest versions of themselves,” the club said.

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected a £305 million offer to join Al Hilal in the summer because he was content playing at Manchester United.

In a Piers Morgan interview for TalkTV earlier in November, the striker expressed his views, saying he felt “betrayed” by United, didn’t respect manager Erik ten Hag, and was being ejected from the team.

In August 2021, 11 years after leaving Juventus to join Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo—who scored 145 goals in 346 games for United—returned to the Old Trafford club.

His £500,000 per week deal with United had just over seven months left, but his sudden departure was “mutually accepted.”

After United’s loss at Goodison Park in April, he was given a two-match domestic suspension the day after leaving the club for striking a phone out of an Everton supporter’s hand.

Although it does not apply at the continental club level, such as the Champions League, he will serve the suspension with any new team, whether they are in England or elsewhere.

Cristiano Ronaldo just returned from representing Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar, where he created history by scoring against Ghana to help his team win the first match and become the first player to score at five separate Fifa World Cups.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s previous transfers
Date Club joined Fee
12 August 2003 Manchester United £12.24m
6 July 2009 Real Madrid £80m
10 July 2018 Juventus £99.2m
31 August 2021 Manchester United £12.8m

