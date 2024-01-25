The No. 8 Auburn Basketball Team Lost To Alabama 79-75

(CTN News) – On the road, the Auburn Tigers lost a close game.

In a 79-75 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-6, 5-1 SEC), the Tigers (16-3, 5-1 SEC) finished the season at 16-3. However, Auburn came up short in the second half, but they still hold a share of first place in the SEC standings, and they will seek to build upon their success in the future.

The following are some takeaways from the game.

As a team, the Tigers’ defense allowed too many points

It was difficult for Auburn to slow down Alabama’s offense early in the game, as eight three-pointers were made by Alabama in the first half. Alabama heated up from beyond the arc, as they normally do, but their defense was lacking as well.

A 44-30 deficit after 20 minutes of play was simply too much.

Strong defense in the second half was insufficient

Despite the shooting disadvantage in the first period, the Tigers tightened up in the second. As Alabama shot 29% from the field and 23% from deep in the second half, Auburn clawed back into the game.

There was a tightening of the whistles, and Bama executed when it was possible on the foul line. All of Grant Nelson’s free throws came in the second half, as the forward went 8-of-9 from the line.

Auburn has had a bad experience traveling

There were five deep shots made by the Tigers out of 25 attempts. On the road in an environment like Alabama’s, 20% won’t cut it in most games.

This season, Auburn has shot 25.7% from distance games.

Auburn’s numbers dip when they travel, but not upgrading from shooting terribly to sub-average will complicate road trips.

As much as he could, Broome gave his all

Johni Broome led the game with 25 points and 14 rebounds on 11-of-17 shooting. Foul trouble prevented Broome from playing more than 25 minutes.

Broome helped carry the team when Jaylin Williams and Dylan Cardwell couldn’t get going in the frontcourt.

Second-chance points are too high

Auburn scored 12 second-chance points to Alabama’s 21.

On the road, you can’t allow 16 offensive rebounds. That’s it.

SEE ALSO:

The UFC Has Signed Kayla Harrison, Who Will Fight Holly Holm at UFC 300.