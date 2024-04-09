Connect with us

News

Police Arrest Morgan Wallen After Viewing Video Of 'Reckless' Behavior
Advertisement

News

Total Solar Eclipse On April 8: How to Watch Online

News Southern Thailand

Thailand's PM Green Lights 8 Billion Baht Cruise Ship Terminal on Koh Samui

News

Southwest Airlines Engine Part Fell Off During Takeoff, FAA Reports

News

During A Solar Eclipse In 2024, Here Are Some Dos And Don'ts

News

Diplomatic Staff Leave Ecuador After Embassy Raid, Mexico Says

News Northern Thailand

Nine Northern Provinces in Thailand Shrouded in Toxic Haze

News News Asia

Military Junta Forces Surrender in Myawaddy, Myanmar

News Regional News

Drunken Brit Impales Himself Climbing Over Iron Fence in Pattaya

News Northern Thailand

Lung Cancer Deaths Surge in Northern Thailand Due to PM2.5 Haze

Crime News News Asia

Police Arrest 272 People Sharing Child Abuse Materials on Social Media

Business News

Big Tech and Independent Journalism Devastating the Mainstream Media

News

Donald Trump's Campaign Hopes To Raise A Record $43 Million In Florida

News

Apple Music Streaming Apps in Europe Can Link To Their Own Websites

News News Asia

US, Australia, Japan and the Philippines Join Forces Over South China Sea

Crime News

Police Take Down Illegal Gambling Sites With $1.3 Million in Circulation

Health News News Asia

Hong Kong Man Contracts Herpes Virus B After Monkey Bite

News

SPI Inflation Climbs 0.96 Pc w/w After Brief Respite

News

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Philadelphia To NYC In New Jersey

News

The Dollar Takes a Break Following US Jobs Data

News

Police Arrest Morgan Wallen After Viewing Video Of ‘Reckless’ Behavior

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Police Arrest Morgan Wallen After Viewing Video Of 'Reckless' Behavior

(CTN News) – During an arrest for assault, Morgan Wallen was alleged to have thrown a chair from the sixth floor of a bar when he was arrested.

According to officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Morgan’s chair hit only a few feet from a police officer, who then proceeded to arrest Morgan after he landed on the ground.

In a Sunday arrest, the 30-year-old singer was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.

A staff member at the bar reported to The Mirror that Morgan Wallen was in the bar chair according to a report seen by The Mirror. After viewing the video of the Wasted On You hitmaker “lunging and throwing an object over the roof,” police were able to arrest him.

Following Morgan’s release from the Davidson County jail, a video was taken. Morgan Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, has released a statement regarding his arrest, saying, “Morgan Wallen was arrested at 10:53pm on charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with the authorities.”

It is predicted that the singer will appear in court again on May 3, when he will be performing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The booing is a response to Morgan Wallen fans booing Taylor Swift at a recent concert. As the country singer said right before he stepped on stage, “They told me right before I walked on stage that this will be the most-attended concert in the history of this building.”

We are the first people to have done that two nights in a row. I am going to continue to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall,” he added. In response, Taylor was booed by his fans.

There was a lot of booing, but Morgan Wallen discouraged it, saying to the crowd, “We don’t have to boo, we don’t have to cheer.”

SEE ALSO:

Southwest Airlines Engine Part Fell Off During Takeoff, FAA Reports

During A Solar Eclipse In 2024, Here Are Some Dos And Don’ts

Diplomatic Staff Leave Ecuador After Embassy Raid, Mexico Says
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies