Police Arrest Morgan Wallen After Viewing Video Of ‘Reckless’ Behavior

(CTN News) – During an arrest for assault, Morgan Wallen was alleged to have thrown a chair from the sixth floor of a bar when he was arrested.

According to officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Morgan’s chair hit only a few feet from a police officer, who then proceeded to arrest Morgan after he landed on the ground.

In a Sunday arrest, the 30-year-old singer was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.

A staff member at the bar reported to The Mirror that Morgan Wallen was in the bar chair according to a report seen by The Mirror. After viewing the video of the Wasted On You hitmaker “lunging and throwing an object over the roof,” police were able to arrest him.

Following Morgan’s release from the Davidson County jail, a video was taken. Morgan Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, has released a statement regarding his arrest, saying, “Morgan Wallen was arrested at 10:53pm on charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with the authorities.”

It is predicted that the singer will appear in court again on May 3, when he will be performing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The booing is a response to Morgan Wallen fans booing Taylor Swift at a recent concert. As the country singer said right before he stepped on stage, “They told me right before I walked on stage that this will be the most-attended concert in the history of this building.”

We are the first people to have done that two nights in a row. I am going to continue to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall,” he added. In response, Taylor was booed by his fans.

There was a lot of booing, but Morgan Wallen discouraged it, saying to the crowd, “We don’t have to boo, we don’t have to cheer.”

SEE ALSO:

Southwest Airlines Engine Part Fell Off During Takeoff, FAA Reports