Thailand Cracks Down on E-Cigarettes and Vapers at Schools

Vape use among young students is a worrying trend. E-cigarette use has increased dramatically in Thailand, with more than 25% of students vaping on a regular basis. Flavored vape liquids entice youngsters to try nicotine products.

Peer pressure and social media impact play an important role. The lack of understanding about the dangers of vaping exacerbates the situation. Schools are now fighting to contain the vaping epidemic.

Due to this escalating issue, the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) will use rigorous measures, such as personal belongings searches, to crack down on vapes at schools following a “surge” in the number of students using them.

Thee Pawangkanan, Deputy Secretary-General of Obec, stated that the government is concerned that students aged 13 to 15 are increasingly using e-cigarettes.

There have also been incidents of vaping among first graders aged 6 to 7, he said, stressing that they are the youngest smokers.

Mr Thee stated that this concerned the authorities, therefore Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob, Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul, and Obec Secretary-General Thanu Wongjinda assigned him to address the issue.

Obec, he stated, will implement strong steps to address the issue by raising awareness of the dangers of e-cigarettes among teachers, students, and parents. Vapes are designed to resemble cartoon character figures and smell fruity, which may mislead parents, teachers, and kids into believing they are safe to consume, he explained.

“Records demonstrate that vapes can cause serious lung harm”, he added.

“We are highly concerned and would like to ask for the parents’ help in looking into the matter,” he went on to say. “Even though regular cigarettes or e-cigarettes are not categorised as drugs, we would like the children to be aware of the dangers of using them,” he added.

Obec plans to use searches of students’ baggage before they enter classrooms to check for unlawful and unsuitable materials, such as e-cigarettes.

He stated that the procedures will be implemented in schools beginning on May 15, the first day of the new term, to prevent the presence of dangerous and illicit commodities in products.

Meanwhile, Phantong Loykulnanta, the Customs Department’s main adviser on duty collection management and development, announced on Sunday that the department apprehended 211 smugglers of cigarettes and vapes worth 34.11 million baht between March 1 and April 5.

He stated that he has directed Customs Department officials to be severe in enforcing Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s stance against the smuggling of cigarettes and vapes into the nation, which remains a persistent problem.