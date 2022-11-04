Connect with us

In Covington, Where And How To Vote
In Covington, Where And How To Vote

(CTN News) – The city of Covington has released voting guidelines for its residents who plan on voting on Tuesday.

Covington has fewer voting locations than in previous years, and many of the previous locations have changed. On Election Day, Nov. 8, each voter has an assigned polling location. It is possible to vote at other locations, however.

Ken Smith, Covington City Manager, said voters need to be aware of the changes and plan ahead. Don’t expect to do things the same way you always have.”

For more information, read How Do I Vote in Kenton County? Alternatively, you can visit the Kenton County Clerk’s website by clicking on the “Elections” tab.

Voting instructions

Residents of Covington can vote in three ways:

Voting in person: 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. at four locations, including two in Covington:

  • Convention Center of Northern Kentucky, 1 West Rivercenter Boulevard, Northern Kentucky, 40588.

  • 3711 Tibbatts Street is the address of Calvary Baptist Church.

  • 195 Buttermilk Pike is the address of Lakeside Christian Church.

  • Independence Senior Center is located at 2001 Jackwood Parkway.

Voting in person on Election Day: 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. November 8. The following voting locations have been assigned (but see note below):

  • Northern Kentucky Convention Center, 1 Rivercenter Boulevard, is the site of precincts 1, 2, 3, and 11 in Covington.

  • Precinct No. 4, 5, 7: Madison Ave. Christian Church, 1530 Madison Avenue.

  • Precincts 6, 8, 9, 10: Glenn O. Swing Elementary (gym entrance), 501 W. 19th Ave.

  • Precinct No. 1 in Covington. 12, 13, 14, 15: Calvary Baptist Church (West Southern entrance), 3711 Tibbatt Street.

  • The following schools are located in Covington Precinct 16, 17: Taylor Mill Elementary, 5907 Taylor Mill Road (in the gym).

Every voter in Kentucky now receives a paper ballot.

A resident’s election day polling location will have pre-printed paper ballots showing the races they are eligible to vote in. Voting in Covington is strongly encouraged.

Alternatively, residents can visit another Kenton County Election Day polling place and ask for an Express-Vote Ballot Marker or visit an early voting location and request a Print-on-Demand ballot for their specific precinct if they are unable to vote there.

You can find a list of all county, city, and school board races in Kenton County at Kenton County Ballot. Kenton County Composite Ballot (including all races) can be found at Kenton County Composite Ballot.

