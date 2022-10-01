Sports
FIFA 23 Division Rivals Rewards Date and Time
(CTN News) _ FIFA 2023: You should know when you can claim your rewards if you are a regular Division Rivals player.
For those of you who are new to Division Rivals, rewards are available every Thursday at 9am.
After that, you can log into FUT23 and choose the bundle that best suits your needs.
It is important to note, however, that in order to qualify for your rewards, you must have won at least three matches during the week.
What are the rewards for Division Rivals in FIFA 23?
At all levels, you will be able to receive packs and credits. Of course, the more you progress in the divisions, the more interesting they will become.
You will receive rewards after winning three games during the current week (Thursday through Thursday).
Rewards have been improved after eight wins.
In addition, once the season is over, you will be able to collect “Milestone” rewards based on your performance and ranking.
Whenever you receive a weekly reward, you will have three choices, more or less interesting each time.
The best packs are usually fewer or unsellable, which requires some consideration.