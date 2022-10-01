FIFA 23 Division Rivals Rewards Date and Time

(CTN News) _ FIFA 2023: You should know when you can claim your rewards if you are a regular Division Rivals player.

For those of you who are new to Division Rivals, rewards are available every Thursday at 9am.

After that, you can log into FUT23 and choose the bundle that best suits your needs.

Time and date of the FIFA 23 Division Rivals Rewards

In order to claim your rewards if you are a Division Rivals regular, you must know when they are available.

If you are new to Division Rivals, rewards are available every Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. After that, you can log in to FUT23 and choose the bundle that best suits your needs.

It is important to note, however, that in order to qualify for your rewards, you must have won at least three matches during the week.