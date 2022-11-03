Washington Commanders’ Owner Dan Snyder Is Considering Selling The Team

(CTN News) – Dan Snyder, the owner of the Washington Commanders, has been accused of cultivating a “toxic work environment” within the franchise.

On Wednesday, Snyder and his wife, Tanya, announced that they had hired Bank of America Securities “to consider potential transactions.”

A House Oversight Committee investigation of the Washington Commanders owner accused him of creating a “toxic workplace” and conducting a “shadow investigation” in order to target his accusers, blame others, and influence the NFL’s internal investigation.

As a result of an internal investigation conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson last year, the NFL fined the Commanders $10 million. Snyder handed over control of the franchise’s daily operations to his wife. In response to the allegations, Snyder has denied them.

According to the Washington Commanders’ statement issued on Wednesday, Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders have hired BofA Securities to evaluate potential transactions.

We remain committed to the Snyder family, the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to put the highest quality product on the field and to continue setting the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.”

According to attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent over 40 former employees accusing Snyder of workplace abuses, the possible sale is “a favorable development for the team, its former and current employees, and its many fans.”

A report on ESPN cited multiple unnamed owners, league and team sources and said the Washington Commanders owner “instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to investigate other owners, including Roger Goodell.”

In a letter to NFL owners, Snyder stated that the allegation was “patently false and intended to undermine the trust and goodwill between owners.”

As reported by ESPN, current and former team executives claim Snyder is still far more involved in the club’s management than most people realize. They also claim he lobbied to acquire the Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

However, sources questioned whether Jason Wright, the first Black man to hold that position in NFL history, had the power to resolve the team’s problems.

In June, Goodell testified before a congressional panel that the Commanders’ culture was “not only unprofessional, but toxic for far too long.”

The commissioner, however, maintained that the Commanders’ workplace has improved and that Snyder had faced “unprecedented discipline,” including a fine.

It was noted by Goodell that Snyder had not attended league or committee meetings in the past year, and it was reported that the Washington Commanders have put in place “an entirely new, highly skilled and diverse management team” and have revamped their cheerleading program and leadership with a coed dance team.

