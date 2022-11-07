Chelsea vs Arsenal Results, Highlights, And Analysis: Gabriel’s Winner Moves Gunners Back To Top

(CTN News) – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta commented that his players had taken an “extra step” by returning to the top of the Premier League with a victory over Chelsea.

The visitors secured their third consecutive victory at Stamford Bridge with an assured performance when Gabriel scored in the 63rd minute to end the hosts’ 12-match unbeaten home run.

After seeing his side prevail at Chelsea for the first time since they won 4-2 in the same fixture in April, Arteta commented, “The composure, resilience, and courage they showed was phenomenal.”

Winning in this stadium against this opponent is an additional step for these players to believe that they can do it under pressure against big opponents. It takes courage to show it after the game.”

As a result of a Bukayo Saka corner that bypassed a crowd of players, Gabriel’s goal became his ninth Arsenal goal.

If the Gunners defeat second-bottom Wolves on Saturday, they will take a two-point lead into the World Cup by the end of next week.

As Chelsea’s winless streak in the Premier League extended to four games, they were deprived of possession for long periods and looked short of ideas.

As a result of their second consecutive top-flight defeat, the Blues remain seventh in the table, with a place in the top four beyond them even if they win at Newcastle United in six days’ time.

Arsenal proves its credentials;

Arsenal’s first away game against a team that finished above them in the Premier League last season looked to be their toughest to date.

It was clear Chelsea were favorites to defeat the title hopefuls, whose only league defeat had come on the road when they lost 3-1 to Manchester United at the start of September.

Ultimately, Arsenal produced another performance similar to their victories against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, starting strongly and becoming more dominant as the game progressed.

At times, Chelsea were pinned in their own half, keeping less than 29 percent of possession during the final 15 minutes of the first half. In contrast, they maintained approximately 15 percent of possession in the closing stages of the second half.

Arteta again praised Jesus’ all-round contribution despite seeing the Brazilian go a ninth match without scoring despite finding him unmarked in front of goal by Gabriel Martinelli before the break.

SEE ALSO:

Astros Fans: Justin Verlander, Kate Upton Praise Them After World Series