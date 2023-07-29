Hamilton And Russell Summoned Over Spa F1 Qualifying Incident

(CTN News) – It was Hamilton who was leading his teammate Russell up the famous Eau Rouge-Raidillon ascent, but the seven-time world champion appeared to be marginally slower and off-line through the left-right ascent.

It was at the top of the hill that Hamilton drove off the circuit, drifting over the painted run-off before rejoining marginally ahead of Russell, who lifted off the throttle in response to Hamilton’s drive away.

The race stewards have now summoned both drivers to testify in front of the race committee as a result of Hamilton’s actions, and Hamilton was placed under investigation as a result.

As far as the alleged breach of Appendix L of the 203 FIA International Sporting Code is concerned, this is a matter of specific concern.

This clause reads as follows: “Drivers are required to use the track at all times and may not leave the track unless they have a valid reason to do so.

There should be no doubt that the white lines defining the track edges are considered to be part of the track, while the kerbs are not considered to be part of the track.

It must be remembered that should a driver leave the track for any reason, the car may be re-joined if it is safe for him to do so and without gaining any lasting advantage by doing so.

A driver will be considered to have left the track if no part of the car remains in contact with the track for a period of time.

If a driver performs any act that results in debris being brought onto the track, they may be reported to the Stewards as a result.”

In the qualifying shootout for the Sunday race, Hamilton finished in fourth place. He will however start the race from third place due to a five-place grid penalty for Max Verstappen, who was fastest over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.82 seconds, which is attributed to a five-place grid penalty for Verstappen. As for Russell, he finished eighth fastest in Q3 of the race.

It should be noted that the Mercedes duo also had a brush earlier this season during Q2 of the Spanish Grand Prix. As Hamilton approached Russell on the main straight, he tried to pass him but he drifted over the edge of the track as the #63 machine tried to pass him.

As the W14s collided briefly, Hamilton took to the grass to avoid any major body damage, while the W14s sustained minor bodywork damage.

In a formal warning, Russell and the team were informed that they had changed their direction in an abnormal manner.

