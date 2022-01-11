Connect with us

CFP National Championship - Georgia Wins 33-18 Over Alabama
CFP National Championship – Georgia Wins 33-18 Over Alabama

CFP National Championship
CFP National Championship – In the national title game of the playoffs, SEC rivals Alabama and Georgia will meet in Indianapolis on Monday night.

It is a rematch from last month when the Crimson Tide defeated the then. The win against the No.1 The 41-24 victory secured a playoff spot for the Bulldogs and gave coach Nick Saban his fourth victory in four tries over former assistant Kirby Smart.

Saban will try to win his seventh national championship at Alabama and his eighth overall, more than any other coach in major college football history. Additionally, it would be the Crimson Tide’s second repeat championship under Saban after winning in 2011 and 2012. 

Herschel Walker’s freshman season in 1980 marked the beginning of a 41-year championship drought for the Bulldogs. As conference foes, Georgia lost to Alabama in the 2017 national championship game as well.

Alabama’s offense will be led by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at quarterback, along with Jameson Williams at receiver and All-America linebacker Will Anderson. Linebacker Naboke Dean and defensive lineman Jordan Davis will lead Georgia’s defense.

Georgia finally takes down Alabama to end title drought

Bulldogs fans have been waiting for a national championship for 41 years. With a dominating offense in the fourth quarter, Georgia wore down Alabama and scored three touchdowns on four possessions to take the lead 26-19 late, and then Kelee Ringo won the game with a 79-yard interception return off an errant pass by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

While the Crimson Tide’s defense appeared to falter late, the running game was crucial. After Alabama had taken an 18-13 lead in the fourth quarter, James Cook and Zamir White found the end zone and Stetson Bennett threw two key touchdown passes to complete a comeback.

Athens will celebrate the end of the long-overdue championship drought that started when Hershel Walker won with Georgia in 1980.

