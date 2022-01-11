Katy Perry and Alesso Premiere ‘When I’m Gone’ Video During the CFB Playoffs

Array ( [0] => 14 ) Array ( [0] => 14 )

Katy Perry’s performance and chart-topping tracks never fail to move her listeners. With her performance at the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show, she definitely scored a few touchdowns in her fans’ hearts. On January 10 at 5:00 pm PT (Pacific Time), the singing sensation who often blows people away with her songs took the field again, but this time during the halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship. During halftime of the CFB playoffs on ESPN, the singer premiered her latest song, When I’m Gone.

Katy Perry announced on Twitter that the music video for her latest track When I’m Gone will debut during the College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show. Katy Perry announced that she would be delivering the music video during the break. She wrote, “Get yer wings cause I’ve got yer W.I.G.The music video with @Alesso premieres at halftime of the CFB playoff tune in to @espn starting at 5:00 pm PT @ESPNCFB okuuur.” Several times on her Instagram profile, Katy Perry mentions the upcoming music video for the song.

Get yer wings🍗 cause I’ve got yer W.I.G.‼️The music video with @Alesso premieres at halftime of the #cfbplayoff 🏆🏈 tune in to @espn starting at 5:00pm PT @ESPNCFB okuuuur 🦾 pic.twitter.com/hw7jM56F0N — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 10, 2022

Official music video of ”When I’m Gone”

”When I’m Gone” is a collaboration between the pop star and Swedish DJ and producer Alesso. Throughout November 2021, Perry teased the song and released it two days before New Year’s Eve. YouTube premiered the official music video shortly after it premiered during halftime of the playoffs.

During the playoffs, Katy Perry premiered her latest track’s video during halftime. The singer revealed to Billboard.com that ESPN and College GameDay are both special to her. As such, working with the Swedish DJ and producer Alesso and debuting a global music video during a live sporting event was a perfect combination for the singer. On Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales, the song debuted at the fourth position soon after its release.

