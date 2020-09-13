Connect with us

Sports

T1 League Champions Chiang Rai United Win Over PT Prachuap 1-0
Advertisement

Sports

Thai Vietjet Officially Sponsors Chiang Rai United Football Club

Sports

Tennis Star Djokovic Disqualified from US Open For Hitting Judge

Sports

Then and Now: Looking At Some of Asia's Best Football Players

Sports

Gary Woodland Will Hope to Do Himself Justice in US Open Defence

Sports

Why Would Willian Choose English Premier Leagues Arsenal?

Sports

Bangkok Midnight Marathon Opens the Race to Foreign Runners

Sports

Foreigners Cry Racism Over Bangkok Midnight Marathon Ban

Lifestyles Sports

Father Trains his 16 Children, Including 9 Daughters in Muay Thai

Sports

What You Need To Know About Muay Thai When Visiting Thailand

Sports

T1 League Champions Chiang Rai United Win Over PT Prachuap 1-0

Published

4 hours ago

on

Chiang Rai United, T1 League, Football

Chiang Rai United edged PT Prachuap 1-0 in a high-intensity game as T1 League returned after a 6 month hiatus from Covid-19 on Saturday night.

However, the T1 league’s much-awaited restart wasn’t what the country’s football fans had hoping for. Because a couple of opening weekend’s matches had to be postponed.

The Public Health Ministry announced on Friday that Buriram United midfielder Akbar Ismatullaev of Uzbekistan was found to have Covid-19 in its tests of 1,115 football players and officials in the top two leagues.

This forced T1 League Co to postpone two of the T1League games. Ratchaburi and True Bangkok United and the meeting between BG Pathum United and Buriram were the casualties.

Ratchaburi’s game was postponed because the Dragons played a warm-up game with Buriram on Aug 30.

The battle between Chiang Rai United and visiting Prachuap saw a total of 30 fouls committed by both sides.

Meanwhile, Chiang Rai United succeeded in wresting control of the game early and their efforts paid off. Shortly after the 30-minute mark as Chotipat Poomkaew’s goal proved enough to earn the defending champions three points in their first outing after the long break.

Ekanit Panya also made an impressive return from injury for Chiang Rai United. He was instrumental in a number of attacking moves launched by the hosts last night.

While Chiang Rai United improved their tally to eight points from five match, Prachuap, winners of the T1 League Cup last year. They remained stuck in the drop zone as they have yet to win a league game this season.

T1 League Suphanburi Wins 2-0 Against Nakhon Ratchasima

In another match, hosts Suphanburi posted an impressive 2-0 victory and handed Nakhon Ratchasima their fourth loss of the season.

Suphanburi netted their first goal early when Parndecha Ngernpraset put them ahead in the 11th minute.

The hosts sealed the match within the first 10 minutes of the second half when another midfielder Kasidech Wettayawong doubled their advantage.

Big-spending Port will be in action on Sunday when they take on Police Tero in a home game which is expected to provide some fireworks as Chonburi host Trat for an eastern derby and Samut Prakan City play Rayong at home.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement Enter ad code here

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Advertisement Enter ad code here

Volunteering at Soi Dog