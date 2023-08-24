Update 2.8 For PUBG Mobile Brings Frag Grenade Support, Find Out More

(CTN News) – It has been announced that PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale action game, will introduce a shocking update to its Frag Grenade system, where teammates will no longer be harmed by these deadly weapons.

A beta version has been released that reveals what’s new in the upcoming PUBG Mobile 2.8 update. Below you will find more details about the event.

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile is a battle royale game where four-man squads are fighting against each other for survival, and guns and grenades are the most important things in the game to eliminate the enemies in order to survive the game.

PUBG Mobile does not allow friendly fire, but you still have the option of damaging or eliminating your own teammates using your grenades.

There is an upcoming update that shows that the friendly fragmentation will be removed from the upcoming version 2.8 of the app.

There is no damage that your teammate will receive from your grenade, but if you are close to the damaged part of the grenade, you will suffer damage from it.

There has been a lot of buzz in the PUBG Mobile esports industry about the upcoming update, which is an important aspect of the entire esports industry.

What effect does this have on competitive play PUBG Mobile?

There is no doubt that grenades are an important aspect of PUBG Mobile esports matches. This was one of the most entertaining features of watching esports matches, as players would knock out their own teammates with grenades; this adds even more enjoyment to watching esports matches, but it will be removed after the update.

Currently, players fire frag grenades at their opponents with the thought that their own teammates could be in danger while pushing toward their rival squad during a game, but with this upgrade, players will be able to push on the enemy team without having to worry about their teammates’ grenades.

As of right now, there has not been any release date for the PUBG Mobile 2.8 update, and the game is currently running on version 2.7.

The PUBG Mobile Grenade Update has already received mixed reactions from the industry, but there are still a few questions to be answered regarding the update.

In terms of whether the upgrade will be able to enhance or dull the thrill of the game as a result of the upgrade, it remains to be seen.

