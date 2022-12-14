Connect with us

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 14, 2022
Advertisement

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #293 Daily Song For December 14, 2022

Gaming

In Fortnite, How To Make And Hide Inside Snowballs

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today December 13, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 13, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #292 Daily Song For December 13, 2022

Gaming

How Big is eSports in Thailand?

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today December 12, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 12, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #291 Daily Song For December 12, 2022

Gaming

How To Free Bingo No Deposit

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today December 11, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 11, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #290 Daily Song For December 11, 2022

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today December 10, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 10, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #289 Daily Song For December 10, 2022

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today December 9, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 9, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #288 Daily Song For December 9, 2022

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 14, 2022

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 14, 2022

(CTN News) – Your answer to Quordle Today 324 is now available. You need to know here about the four-word puzzle from 14 December 2022.

Quordle’s been around for five months. At the end of January, the game was released as a prototype with many bugs.

Due to the increased difficulty, it’s the most popular daily word game. Four five-letter words have to be guessed in nine attempts instead of one.

In the dedicated practice mode, players can do an unlimited number of Quordle word puzzles, which don’t count toward their overall stats, including win streaks.

Players get a new set of words daily in the game mode at midnight.

By completing the daily mode puzzle, you’ll be able to add to your stats, including win streaks.

It can be hard to correctly guess all of the daily Quordle Today words within the allotted number of guesses. We’ve been providing hints along with the answer for a while now.

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For November 14, 2022

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 14 , 2022

Quordle Today tips and tricks

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 14, 2022

Quordle Today Answer 298 is easy to solve; all you need to do is follow these steps that explain how to solve Quordle Today.

If you are looking for the answer to your Quordle for December 14, 2022, you will find it here.

Here are our hints and answers for Quordle 324, released on 14 December 2022.

Quordle Today’s Hints and tricks.

It’s the same as Wordle: the more information you get, the more likely you will quickly solve Quordle Today puzzle.

Try words with lots of vowels like ADIEU, OUIJA, or AUDIO for your first guess.

Try something completely different if your first few answers don’t work.

Quordle Today hints December 14

Here are some subtle hints to help you crack  Today’s Quordle December 14 puzzle without giving it all away.

Word one Quordle hints

  • ‘A is the first letter
  • There are two vowels in this word
  • This word refers to a meeting of witches

Word two Quordle hints

  • B’ is the first letter

  • There are Two Vowels in this word.

  • This verb moves rhythmically to music

Word three Quordle hints

  • D’ is the first letter.

  • In this word, there are two vowels.

  • A person, group or country that is actively opposed to another over something

Word four Quordle hints

  • F’ is the first letter

  • In this word, there are only two vowels.

  • This term means approximately or around and often comes before a date

What are Quordle Today’s answers for December 14?

You can save yourself some misery if you’ve given up on the Today’s Quordle game.

Look away now, those still trying.

The Quordle Today for December 14 is:

  • JIFFY
  • THETA
  • SCAMP
  • ACTOR

Related CTN News:

Today’s Quordle: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 13, 2022

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For December 13, 2022: Jackpot $400 Million

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #293 Daily Song For December 14, 2022
Related Topics:
Continue Reading