Play Online Blackjack in Australia [2024]: Top 10 Online Australian Blackjack Sites

Best Online Blackjack in Australia for Real Money in 2024: Top 10 Aussie Sites to Play Blackjack Games

If you are looking forward to playing online blackjack in Australia, you are in for a treat. There are numerous amazing online casinos offering Aussie players a great variety of blackjack games.

But that’s the tricky part: Because there are so many of them, it can be quite hard to decide which one to use.

What if we told you that you don’t have to take that burden alone? Yes, we are here to help. Our team of experts did the heavy lifting for you, and the results are in.

The best AU blackjack site right now is Ignition, offering users generous bonuses and awesome blackjack titles.

Without further ado, let’s see who else made the cut.

Best Online Blackjack Sites in Australia

1. Ignition – Best Online Blackjack Site in Australia

Pros:

8 blackjack variations

3 dozen live games

AU$3,000 welcome bonus

Fantastic design

Dedicated Ignition Community Forum

Supports crypto banking

Cons:

No e-wallet banking

Ignition grabs the gold today as the top online site for playing blackjack. Established back in 2016, this online casino has managed to earn a reputation for being a safe and secure gambling destination.

While Ignition is primarily known for its poker section, this casino also shines in many other departments, one of them being online blackjack.

Variety & Quality of Blackjack Games: 4.9/5

Ignition Casino has a good selection of online blackjack games. You can try your hand at 8 different variations, including Classic, European blackjack, and Pontoon.

What’s more, there are over 30 live dealer games, including live online blackjack variants, to give you that authentic Australian casino experience from the comfort of your home.

If you get tired of playing blackjack, Ignition is known as the leading destination for poker tournaments, including regular multi-million GTD tourneys – we really could not ask for more.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

When you join Ignition, you’re greeted with a massive welcome package that could see you earn up to AU$3,000. Here’s how it works if you use crypto:

On your first deposit, you’ll receive a 150% match bonus of up to AU$1,500 for casino games and a separate 150% deposit bonus of up to AU$1,500 for poker – a total welcome package of up to $3,000.

Note that the poker funds are allocated to your account in $1 increments through Ignition Miles. These can be exchanged for cash bonuses, tournament tickets, and more.

Payment Options and Payout Times: 4.9/5

You can deposit and withdraw using a variety of methods at Ignition Casino. These include credit/debit cards, bank wire transfers, and Bitcoin. The only downside of banking options at Ignition is that this casino does not offer any e-wallets.

The list of available deposit options includes Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, cards, and more. Crypto transactions have no fees attached and are usually handled within 24 hours.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance: 5/5

Ignition Casino is available on both iOS and Android devices. The user interface has been flawlessly adapted for small screens, so you won’t have any trouble finding your way around the casino lobby or placing bets at the blackjack table on the go.

If you need help, customer support is available 24/7 via live chat and email. We found the agents to be knowledgeable and helpful. Also, we found that this site hosts a dedicated Ignition Community Forum on the same domain, which is not something most casino sites offer.

2. Ricky Casino – Most Generous Bonuses of All Australian Blackjack Sites

Pros:

AU$7,500 welcome package

550 free spins

Daily tournaments

Variety of blackjack variations

No banking fees

Cons:

Lacks crypto payment variety

Higher rollover requirements

Ricky Casino is a high-quality online casino that offers players a welcome package of up to AU$7,500. The site has opened its virtual doors just recently, but it has already managed to become one of the top destinations for Australian gamblers. Let’s find out why.

Variety & Quality of Blackjack Games: 4.8/5

Ricky Casino offers 10 online blackjack variations, including American Blackjack, Blackjack Surrender, and Blackjack 16. You can also try your hand at live blackjack games powered by Evolution Gaming, too.

Other options for playing blackjack include 21 Burn, the Super 7 variant, Multihand, and more. Also, this site runs regular blackjack tournaments with big prize pools.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

As a new player at Ricky Casino, you’re eligible for a sign-up bonus of up to AU$7,500 + 550 free spins. The bonus is spread across your first 10 deposits as follows:

First deposit: 100% bonus up to AU$500 + 100 free spins

Second to tenth deposit: 500% bonus up to AU$500 or AU$1,000 + 50 free spins for every deposit

You will score 550 bonus spins in total, and they are valid for the slot game All Lucky Clovers 5.

Payment Options and Payout Times: 4.75/5

Deposits and withdrawals at Ricky Casino are handled via five banking options. You can use Visa, MasterCard, Neosurf, Bitcoin, and USDT when gambling at Ricky Casino. The minimum deposit amount is AU$20, while the maximum limit depends on your chosen payment method.

We like that there are no deposit fees attached to any of the available payment options. However, we would like to see more crypto payment methods supported by the site. At the moment, you can only go with Bitcoin.

It’s one of the fastest payout online casinos in Australia we could find!

Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance: 4.7/5

Ricky Casino is available on both desktop and mobile devices. The user interface has been neatly adapted for small screens, so you won’t have any trouble finding your way around the casino lobby or placing bets at the blackjack table.

If you need help, customer support is available 24/7 via live chat and email. You can access the live chat straight from the home page in the lower right corner.

3. Joe Fortune – Best Australian Blackjack Site for Double-Deck Blackjack

Pros:

150% match deposit bonus

30 free spins with the welcome bonus

8 blackjack variants are available

Live blackjack

Also has some of the best online pokies in Australia

Cons:

Fees on credit card transactions

Lackluster banking methods

If you are a fan of double-deck blackjack, Joe Fortune has it for you. You can play the free practice version of this game before starting real money gambling to make sure it is what you are after.

Variety & Quality of Blackjack Games: 4.75/5

Joe Fortune offers 8 online blackjack variants, including Classic Blackjack, Perfect Pairs, and Zappit Blackjack. While Joe Fortune is not exactly Las Vegas of live casinos, you can still enjoy a few live blackjack tables on the site.

Other table games on offer include baccarat, roulette, and casino poker. This online gambling site is primarily a slots casino and offers over 1,000 pokies from popular providers such as Realtime Gaming, iSoftBet, and Wazdan.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

As a new player at Joe Fortune, you can claim up to a 150% welcome deposit match bonus plus 30 free spins once you sign up for a new account.

Joe Fortune also offers reload bonuses on certain days of the week and cashback for losses at casino games.

Payment Options and Payout Times: 4.8/5

Joe Fortune supports a decent range of banking options. You can use the following method at this online casino: Credit Card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, Litecoin, Flexepin, and Neosurf.

Crypto transactions also carry no fees, unlike credit card transactions. The first transaction you make each month using credit cards is free, but each subsequent transaction comes with some fees – definitely something to keep in mind.

If you are after fast payout online casinos in Australia, Joe Fortune can be a great option – especially if you use cryptos.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance: 4.8/5

You can access Joe Fortune online casino from both desktop and mobile devices. The mobile casino is well-designed and offers a smooth gaming experience. All the casino games, including blackjack, are available on mobile.

Customer support is available 24/7 via live chat and email.

4. 5 Gringos – Best Site to Play European Online Blackjack in Australia

Pros:

5 welcome bonuses are available

Crypto banking supported

15+ payment methods

10 blackjack variations, including European

High-quality table games

Cons:

No phone support

Cluttered website

5 Gringos has a lot to offer to blackjack players, starting from European online blackjack to extremely generous bonuses. Let’s find out more about it.

Variety & Quality of Blackjack Games: 4.75/5

5 Gringos offers thousands of games from 4 dozen game studios. When it comes to blackjack, you have 11 variations to choose from, including Microgaming’s Atlantic City Blackjack Gold.

You can also enjoy American Blackjack or take a walk on the wild side with 21 Burn Blackjack by Nucleus Gaming. But our favourite here is, by far, the European blackjack.

Other table games on offer include baccarat, roulette, and craps. If you’re looking for something different, check out the Specialty Games section, where you can find keno and scratch cards.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

5 Gringos online casino has 5 welcome bonus variations for new players. You can choose the bonus that best suits your needs, whether you’re a high roller or a casual player.

Here’s what you can opt for:

100% match up to AU$750 + 100 free spins + 1 Bonus Crab

Up to AU$1,500 in 3 bonuses + 1 Bonus Crab

200% match up to AU$75 + 1 Bonus Crab

15% cashback up to AU$385 + 1 Bonus Crab

1 free spin for every AU$1.5 deposited

Other promotions on the platform include 15% casino cashback up to AU$4,500, 25% live cashback up to AU$300, and more promotions that you should keep your eyes open for on the Promotions page.

Payment Options and Payout Times: 4.85/5

5 Gringos online casino offers a wide range of payment methods, including 16 deposit options and over 10 withdrawal options. You can use your credit/debit card, bank transfer, or Bitcoin to top up your account or withdraw your winnings.

Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular, and 5 Gringos online casino is one of the casinos that supports them. Transactions using Bitcoin are free of charge and are processed quickly.

Available payment methods include Neosurf, AstroPay, MiFinity, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, DOGE, and more. It’s an excellent crypto casino Australia has to offer.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance: 4.75/5

When it comes to mobile-friendliness, you will find the majority of the gaming catalogue available on all mobile devices, but not the whole thing. The online casino does not have a dedicated app, but the website is mobile-optimized and offers a great gaming experience.

Customer support is available 24/7 via live chat and email. The online casino also has an extensive FAQ section that covers the most common issues. There is no phone support available.

5. Bitstarz – Best Australian Online Blackjack Site for Crypto

Pros:

Over 4,000 games

5 BTC welcome package

Near-instant payouts

No transaction fees

Cons:

No phone support

Not the best blackjack variety

If you are a fan of crypto gambling, there is no better option out there than Bitstarz. As our best online casino Australia real money for crypto, Bitstarz delivers an excellent overall experience fopr its users.

Variety & Quality of Blackjack Games: 4.6/5

There are 6 blackjack variants on Bitstarz, which is decent. However, what the blackjack section lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality. The game library at Bitstarz is powered by some of the leading software providers in the industry, including Microgaming and Evolution Gaming.

As for the other casino games, we counted over 4,000+ titles from leading providers. This is quite exciting.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

The welcome bonus at Bitstarz is one of the most generous in the industry. You can get up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins over the first four deposits you make – plus 20 free spins, giving you a total of up to 200 free spins.

Other bonuses and promotions on the platform include some reload bonuses, cashback offers, and free spins. You should also keep an eye out for the Table Wars tournament and its AU$10,000 monthly prize pool.

Payment Options and Payout Times: 4.8/5

When it comes to payment methods, Bitstarz gives you a wide range of options to choose from, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and more.

Using crypto is the No. 1 recommendation if you want to experience what this place is all about. Crypto players are charged no fees, and you can enjoy lightning-fast payouts of under 10 minutes.

All in all, if you want the best crypto casinos in Australia, there’s no better option than Bitstarz.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance: 4.8/5

We were very glad to see that Bitstarz’s website is mobile-friendly and all games are available on the go. There is no dedicated app, but the gaming experience is smooth nonetheless.

Customer support at Bitstarz is outstanding. Operators are online 24/7, and they will be more than happy to help you with any issue you might have, big or small.

How We Ranked the Best Australian Online Blackjack Sites

Variety & Quality of Blackjack Casino Games

Obviously, the best blackjack casino sites are going to offer a wide range of blackjack games. But we also looked at the quality of those games to make sure you have access to the best titles in the industry.

Many of our top picks also come with an excellent library of online pokies to ensure you never feel bored.

Bonuses and Promotions

The second factor that our team focused on was the bonuses and promotions. We believe that a good online blackjack Australian website should offer users generous bonuses with fair terms and conditions.

Payment Options and Payout Times

When you’re playing online blackjack for real money, you need to be able to deposit and withdraw quickly and easily. We looked at the different withdrawal and deposit options available at each casino and how long it takes for withdrawals to be processed. We also took into account any fees that may be charged.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance

With more and more people using their mobile devices for online gambling, we wanted to make sure that the casinos on our list offer a great mobile experience. We also looked at customer support because we know that things don’t always go smoothly when you’re playing online.

For example, our top pick, Ignition, offers users amazing mobile compatibility and 24/7 customer service.

Whether you are looking for the best blackjack sites or want to play the best online pokies Australia has to offer, keep these factors in mind.

Guide to Playing Blackjack Online in Australia

Can I Play Free Blackjack Games Online in Australia?

Yes, the best online casinos in Australia offer free blackjack games. This is a great way to learn the ropes or try out a new blackjack variant without risking any of your own money. We always recommend that you play free online blackjack first before wagering real money.

Is Australian Online Blackjack Rigged?

No, online blackjack is not rigged. As long as you play with the best online blackjack sites listed in our article, you should be able to safely play blackjack games online in Australia.

All of our top picks are safe online casinos Australia – guaranteeing the best online gaming expeirence for everyone.

What Are the Most Popular Blackjack Variations in Australia?

Some of the most popular online blackjack variants include Classic Blackjack, American Blackjack, European Blackjack, Blackjack VIP, Single-Deck Blackjack, Multi-Hand Blackjack, Pontoon, Blackjack Perfect Pairs, and the Switch.

What is the House Edge in Australian Online Blackjack?

The blackjack house edge, or the mathematical advantage the casino has over the player, varies depending on the variant you’re playing. But generally speaking, the house edge for online blackjack is between 0.5% and 1%. This means that for every $1 you bet, the casino expects to make an average profit of between $0.005 and $0.01.

What Are the Best Online Blackjack Sites in Australia?

After extensive research, we found these to be the best online blackjack sites for Australian gamblers:

Comparing the Top 5 Australian Online Blackjack Sites

Ignition : Ignition Casino is the king of blackjack sites and the best location for playing blackjack online. Ignition excels with top-tier live dealer blackjack and welcomes new users aboard with up to AU$3,000 in welcome money.

: Ignition Casino is the king of blackjack sites and the best location for playing blackjack online. Ignition excels with top-tier live dealer blackjack and welcomes new users aboard with up to AU$3,000 in welcome money. Ricky Casino : If you’re on the lookout for generous bonuses, Australian players can claim up to AU$7,500 and 550 free spins as part of Ricky Casino’s 10-tier welcome package.

: If you’re on the lookout for generous bonuses, Australian players can claim up to AU$7,500 and 550 free spins as part of Ricky Casino’s 10-tier welcome package. Joe Fortune : If you are looking for the best website to play double-deck blackjack in Australia, Joe Fortune is the way to go. As a new player, you are eligible to take advantage of the site’s 150% first deposit bonus with 30 free spins included in the package.

: If you are looking for the best website to play double-deck blackjack in Australia, Joe Fortune is the way to go. As a new player, you are eligible to take advantage of the site’s 150% first deposit bonus with 30 free spins included in the package. 5 Gringos : European Blackjack fans are more than welcome at 5 Gringos. Also, don’t forget that 5 variations of the welcome bonus are available for new players here.

European Blackjack fans are more than welcome at 5 Gringos. Also, don’t forget that 5 variations of the welcome bonus are available for new players here. Bitstarz: Frequently hailed as the No. 1 crypto Australia online casino, Bitstarz offers Aussie players a stellar crypto blackjack experience and some of the fastest payout times in the world. Don’t miss the 5 BTC welcome package once you sign up.

Getting Started at the Best Online Blackjack Australian Sites

You can hit the online blackjack tables within about 5 minutes from now. This is how to join real-money blackjack casinos, using Ignition Casino as an example.

Step 1: Create Your Ignition Casino Account

Visit the Ignition casino and click the orange Join button. It’s in the top right corner.

Enter your full name, birthday, a valid phone number (will be used for account verification), your email and postal code, and create a strong password.

Tick the box to confirm you agree to the Ignition Casino T&Cs and click Register.

Step 2: Account Verification

This online casino will send a verification code to the phone number you provided in the first step.

Enter the code on the site and verify your account. You can now freely log in.

Step 3: Make the First Deposit

In the Ignition cashier section, select your preferred payment method from the list of deposit options and adjust the sum you wish to deposit.

Make the payment and claim the first deposit bonus. Make sure to meet the AU$20 minimum deposit requirement.

You can now play blackjack online.

Where to Play the Best Online Blackjack in Australia?

With everything said and done, Ignition stands out as the best online gambling site for playing blackjack.

Ignition offers top-notch blackjack variety and an authentic blackjack experience with live dealer card games. Don’t miss up to AU$3,000 in welcome bonus money, either.

That said, other online casinos still might suit you better. For example, if you want a generous welcome bonus, visit Ricky Casino. Or, if you’re a crypto player, head over to Bitstarz.

As always, have fun, and please always gamble responsibly.

