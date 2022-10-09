Nintendo Switch Online Announces New Nintendo 64 Game Release Date

1. Banjo-Tooie

Banjo-Kazooie II improved on what made the first game great, adding 8 more gorgeous (if stuttery) levels to keep the collect-a-thon going without changing too much.

Not only did Tooie pick up where Kazooie left off, but it was also a creative continuation of Kazooie: The original idea of linking the cartridges physically back and forth was nixed by Nintendo.

but the mysterious elements from the first game, such as very well-hidden Easter eggs and the bafflingly inaccessible Ice Key, made their way into Tooie and made the two games feel like one.

During our selection process, Banjo-Tooie was up against Conker’s Bad Fur Day and Donkey Kong 64, both from Tooie’s developer.

However, Tooie’s platforming was refined, and its explorable areas dwarfed Conker’s, giving it the edge.

2. Pokemon Stadium 2

Pokemon Stadium 2, like Pokemon Stadium, didn’t have its own story, but it was an awesome addition to Pokemon Gold, Silver, or Crystal on the GameBoy Color.

If you got the transfer pack for the Nintendo 64 controller, you could battle with your Pokemon from the GameBoy Color games in Gym Leader Castle.

watch 3D Pokemon models at the Lab, and play Pokemon GameBoy games at double or triple speed once you unlocked Doduo or Dodrio, etc.

Pokemon Stadium 2 added 12 new mini-games and a quiz mode, and the Pokemon Academy taught useful tactics with tests based on actual Pokemon battles.

Pokemon Stadium 2 was an incredibly welcome addition to the Nintendo 64.

3. Blast Corps

One of the great games from that era, Blast Corps, is about clearing a path for a runaway nuclear missile carrier.

Despite the massive bulldozers, dump trucks, and mechs named Thunderfist and J-Bomb, Blast Corps is just as much a puzzle game as anything else.

Back then, we praised its disaster movie vibes, imaginative bonus games, and sharp graphics while only critiquing its brevity, which isn’t that bad at 11 hours for the story and side missions.

Blast Corps still holds up remarkably well today, making you wonder why there haven’t been more games like it.

22. Space Station Silicon Valley

Nintendo 64’s library is dominated by its strong first- and second-party efforts, but there are some true gems from some of the best developers of the day (and today).

We loved Sucker Punch’s Rocket: Robot on Wheels and Paradigm/EA’s Beetle Adventure Racing, but Space Station Silicon Valley is often forgotten.

In DMA Design’s 1998 puzzle game, players take over a variety of robotic animals to solve smart and often hilarious puzzles.