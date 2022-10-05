Connect with us

Super Mario Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And More
Super Mario Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And More

Super Mario Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And More

(CTN News) – The Most Awaited and Fan’s Favourite games There’s a Super Mario movie coming – this much we know, but there are still a bunch of details to work out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Super Mario Movie Release Date, Cast, Story, And Trailer, from its cast to when you can watch it.

Super Mario movie release date

Super Mario movie release date: Nintendo announced it would be delayed until early 2023 but gave us a concrete date.

You can see And Enjoy the Super Mario movie in theatres on 7 April 2023 in the US, with a UK date to be announced.

Super Mario movie trailers

Even though we’ve known about this movie for a long time, we haven’t even seen a still.

As confirmed in the Tweet below, we’ll see the first trailer Tomorrow at New York Comic Con on Thursday, 6 October 2022.

Until that trailer drops, there’ll be plenty of speculation about what kind of art style the animated feature will use and how much it’ll resemble the games. If there are any screenshots or trailers, we’ll post them here.

Super Mario movie cast

FAAWBbuUUAUvrop

 

In 2021, Nintendo announced a bunch of voice actors for the movie, which got plenty of attention.

Many people were upset with Chris Pratt’s central casting as Mario since he’s been in so many movies.

As Bowser, Jack Black was a presumably irrepressible character, and Anya Taylor-Joy was Peach. Here’s the full cast list:

  • Chris Pratt as Mario
  • Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach
  • Charlie Day as Luigi
  • Jack Black will be playing Bowser
  • Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
  • Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
  • Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
  • Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
  • Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Super Mario movie story

J6LYVEMOS5DP5JAKVBBYQB5AUI

The games’ simple tales of princesses rescued and villains defeated follow a certain cyclical rhythm – that’s another thing that’s still up in the air for the upcoming movie.

We’ll have to wait and see how much of a story Nintendo plans for the film or whether it will be similarly barebones.

