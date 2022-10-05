Super Mario Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And More

(CTN News) – The Most Awaited and Fan’s Favourite games There’s a Super Mario movie coming – this much we know, but there are still a bunch of details to work out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Super Mario Movie Release Date, Cast, Story, And Trailer, from its cast to when you can watch it.

Super Mario movie release date

Super Mario movie release date: Nintendo announced it would be delayed until early 2023 but gave us a concrete date.

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2022

You can see And Enjoy the Super Mario movie in theatres on 7 April 2023 in the US, with a UK date to be announced.

Super Mario movie trailers

Even though we’ve known about this movie for a long time, we haven’t even seen a still.

As confirmed in the Tweet below, we’ll see the first trailer Tomorrow at New York Comic Con on Thursday, 6 October 2022.

Join us October 6th at 4pm ET for the teaser trailer premiere of Nintendo & Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. film, releasing April 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1jEFnlvCnU — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) September 22, 2022

Until that trailer drops, there’ll be plenty of speculation about what kind of art style the animated feature will use and how much it’ll resemble the games. If there are any screenshots or trailers, we’ll post them here.

Super Mario movie cast

In 2021, Nintendo announced a bunch of voice actors for the movie, which got plenty of attention.

Many people were upset with Chris Pratt’s central casting as Mario since he’s been in so many movies.

As Bowser, Jack Black was a presumably irrepressible character, and Anya Taylor-Joy was Peach. Here’s the full cast list:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black will be playing Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Super Mario movie story

The games’ simple tales of princesses rescued and villains defeated follow a certain cyclical rhythm – that’s another thing that’s still up in the air for the upcoming movie.

We’ll have to wait and see how much of a story Nintendo plans for the film or whether it will be similarly barebones.

