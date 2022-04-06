Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #40 Daily Song April 6, 2022

Song of the day: Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for April 6, 2022, Wednesday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version. In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 4/6/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here. We have listed Heardle answer today, #40 Clues & hints along with instructions on how to play a game of Heardle – That daily musical intros.

Daily Heardle #40 Song Hints

Hint 1 The song was released in 1970 Hint 2 Song Album is Led Zeppelin III Hint 3 Song Sing by Led Zeppelin Hint 4 Genre – Hard rock

Listed here is the Today Heardle answer with the song title and the official video. The Heardle Music puzzle solution lists have been tested by our team and are 100% accurate.

Game Name Heardle – That daily musical intros game Puzzle number #40 Song of the Day Led Zeppelin – Immigrant Song. Date 4/6/2022 Day Wednesday Heardle web official website www.heardle.app

Heardle 40 April 6, 2022 Answer

Answer to Heardle 40, which will be released on April 6th, 2022 is Led Zeppelin – Immigrant Song.