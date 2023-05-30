Connect with us

Gaming

Epic Games Store Gives Away Free Discord Nitro Accounts
Advertisement

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 2.6 Update For PC Can Be Downloaded Here

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 29 May 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For May 29, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #459 Daily Song For May 29, 2023

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 29th May, 2023

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 28th May, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 28 May 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For May 28, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #458 Daily Song For May 28, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 27 May 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For May 27, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #457 Daily Song For May 27, 2023

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 27th May, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 26 May 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For May 26, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #456 Daily Song For May 26, 2023

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 26th May, 2023

Gaming

How To Get Minecraft For Free: Legal Methods & Alternative Platforms To Get Minecraft Free

Gaming

Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 1st June

Gaming

Epic Games Store Gives Away Free Discord Nitro Accounts

Published

15 mins ago

on

Epic Games Store Gives Away Free Discord Nitro Accounts

(CTN News) – Free giveaways are one of the most well-known features of the Epic Game Store. It is typical for the storefront to give away different video games every week, but this week it’s doing something a little different.

As well as the free game giveaways, users can also make use of the store to get a free month of Discord Nitro if they visit the store.

There is still time to grab this freebie from the Epic Game Store before June 7, so click over to the Epic Game Store now and take advantage of this offer.

There is no better deal if you are a new user of Nitro. This is especially true if you have never used Nitro before. Having a full month of free access to the service will allow you to decide for yourself if it is worth having or not.

As a subscriber to Discord Nitro, you will be able to access a variety of benefits, including access to brand new avatar decorations, animated Super Reactions, and unique themes for the app.

This isn’t just a cosmetic change, either, as Nitro allows you to upload files up to 500 MB and introduces HD Streaming, making it even easier for you to share gameplay with your friends.

Additionally, you will receive two free Boosts to use on your favorite servers, as well as custom emojis.

This deal does come with an important caveat, however. If you have not subscribed to Nitro within the past 12 months, you will not be able to take advantage of this offer.

You can use this offer to get a month off your regular Nitro bill if you are already a Nitro subscriber, but if you are not, you will have to use it to get a month off your normal Nitro bill.

Also, you need to keep in mind that you’ll need to cancel your subscription before the free month runs out otherwise you’ll be charged the usual monthly fee.

There’s no doubt that the first one reduces the amount of people this freebie helps, but you could say the same thing about the free games if you had purchased them prior to Epic Games making them free.

It isn’t just the Discord Nitro perk that is currently available on the Epic Game Store at the moment. At the moment, we’re in Week 2 of Epic’s Mega Sale, which means that there are discounts on a variety of games right now.

Additionally, you will also be able to get Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition for free along with Nitro.

Epic Games has certainly pulled off an impressive one-two punch with this deal and it is a great one for users as well.

SEE ALSO:

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 29 May 2023 (100% Working)

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #459 Daily Song For May 29, 2023

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For May 29, 2023
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT

ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs