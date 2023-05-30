Epic Games Store Gives Away Free Discord Nitro Accounts

(CTN News) – Free giveaways are one of the most well-known features of the Epic Game Store. It is typical for the storefront to give away different video games every week, but this week it’s doing something a little different.

As well as the free game giveaways, users can also make use of the store to get a free month of Discord Nitro if they visit the store.

There is still time to grab this freebie from the Epic Game Store before June 7, so click over to the Epic Game Store now and take advantage of this offer.

There is no better deal if you are a new user of Nitro. This is especially true if you have never used Nitro before. Having a full month of free access to the service will allow you to decide for yourself if it is worth having or not.

As a subscriber to Discord Nitro, you will be able to access a variety of benefits, including access to brand new avatar decorations, animated Super Reactions, and unique themes for the app.

This isn’t just a cosmetic change, either, as Nitro allows you to upload files up to 500 MB and introduces HD Streaming, making it even easier for you to share gameplay with your friends.

Additionally, you will receive two free Boosts to use on your favorite servers, as well as custom emojis.

This deal does come with an important caveat, however. If you have not subscribed to Nitro within the past 12 months, you will not be able to take advantage of this offer.

You can use this offer to get a month off your regular Nitro bill if you are already a Nitro subscriber, but if you are not, you will have to use it to get a month off your normal Nitro bill.

Also, you need to keep in mind that you’ll need to cancel your subscription before the free month runs out otherwise you’ll be charged the usual monthly fee.

There’s no doubt that the first one reduces the amount of people this freebie helps, but you could say the same thing about the free games if you had purchased them prior to Epic Games making them free.

It isn’t just the Discord Nitro perk that is currently available on the Epic Game Store at the moment. At the moment, we’re in Week 2 of Epic’s Mega Sale, which means that there are discounts on a variety of games right now.

Additionally, you will also be able to get Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition for free along with Nitro.

Epic Games has certainly pulled off an impressive one-two punch with this deal and it is a great one for users as well.

