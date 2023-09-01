Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 7th September

Epic Games Store Free Games – In 2023, the Epic Games Store continues its tradition of offering free games every week, with no cost whatsoever and no hidden conditions, except for having an Epic Store account.

Curious about the current freebies? Just take a quick scroll down to find out!

Even if you don’t have immediate plans to play these complimentary games, it’s a good idea to log in and add them to your library while they are available.

You never know when you might want to give them a try in the future. Make sure to visit this page regularly to stay updated on the current free offerings and upcoming giveaways.

We also have a comprehensive record of all the previous free games handed out by Epic, so you can see what you might have missed. Happy gaming!

Current Epic Games Store Free Games

You have until Sep 1 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to claim Cave Story+

Cave Story+

Originally launched in 2004, Cave Story stands as a pioneering and highly acclaimed indie game that earned widespread acclaim upon its debut.

Drawing inspiration from classic 2D games of the past, Studio Pixel’s creation successfully melded engaging and satisfying gameplay with a captivating and original storyline.

Although its gameplay may not appear exceptionally unique by today’s standards, Cave Story remains a delightful experience that has proven to be timeless.

By dedicatedly adhering to the well-established formula honed by the iconic Metroidvania titles of the ’80s and ’90s, the game ensured its enduring enjoyment for generations to come.

Epic Store Free Period August 31 – September 7 Developer Nicalis, Studio Pixel Genre Action-Platformer, Metroidvania Metacritic PC Score 83 Epic Games Store Page Cave Story+