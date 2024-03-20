1.6 Stardew Valley Update Release Date & Patch Notes

(CTN News) – Concerned Ape’s Stardew Valley update 1.6 is out now on PC, and it’s big. ‘Concerned Ape’ Barone has been releasing patch notes over the past week or so, ranging from the helpful to the silly, but nothing prepared us for the complexity of Stardew Valley update 1.6.

I just wanted to do a little housekeeping. It’s recommended to try the new Stardew update without mods first, although there is a workaround if you don’t want to.

Date of release of update 1.6 for Stardew Valley

Since quite some time, Stardew Valley update 1.6 has been scheduled for release on March 19. The Stardew Valley update 1.6 is now only available on PC.

The patch will be released “as soon as possible” on mobile and console.

Update 1.6 patch notes for Stardew Valley

ConcernedApe has been unveiling patch notes for the 1.6 update every day for the past week or so. There’s a lot of weird information for players to explore, even though it might seem small potatoes.

You will be able to pass through pets 0.75 seconds faster with the 1.6 update. The downward swing of the sword has also been increased in size, which apparently bugged ConcernedApe a lot, so you should be able to hit enemies and objects more reliably.

There are also plenty of bug fixes in Stardew Valley update 1.6, which address issues that have quietly been present for over seven years. A bug that made harvesting from left to right faster is currently being fixed.

A second change is that chopping down trees will speed up sapling growth. However, if the fruit quality is higher than basic on the tree, it will also produce a sapling of the same quality.

There will be a “honeymoon” period in other cultures, so newlyweds won’t have to lie in bed for seven days depressed. If mayonnaise is your thing and you feel like torturing the taste buds of your Stardew character, you’ll also be able to drink an entire jar of it.

Chest items are also affected by the Stardew Valley update 1.6 patch notes. While storing jellies, wines, pickles, and juices, you can color-code them with the new system.

Probably saving the best for last, Stardew Valley is adding a new farm type that features two chickens and “chewy blue grass that animals love.” Somehow, we reckon we’ll love it as well.

In February alone, Stardew Valley sold over 30 million copies, and Concerned Ape believes the game is “thriving more than ever before.”

