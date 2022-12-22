Connect with us

News

Solstice 2022: Shortest Day Of The Year Is Long On Rituals
Advertisement

News

Toronto Police Charge Eight Teenage Girls With Killing a Man In The City

News News Asia

China Facing a Potentially Devastating Wave of Covid-19

News Northern Thailand

Soldiers Kill 15 Drug Runners Along Northern Thai-Myanmar Border

News Southern Thailand

Thai Navy Rescues Seaman Found Floating With 6 Dead Compatriots

News Regional News

Tour Bus Crashes Injuring 11 Tourists in Phetchaburi, Thailand

News World News

Thousands Without Power After 6.4 Earthquake in California

News

Weather Alert For Chicago: Winter Storm Watch Ahead Of Christmas

News

A 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Parts Of Northern California

News

Crush At London Venue During Asake Concert Kills 2nd Person

News

Sokha Hotel Plans to Build the 'Tallest Buddha Statue in the World' on Bokor Mountain

News Southern Thailand

Body of Missing 63-Year-Old Canadian Man Found in Southern Thailand

News

Thai Warship Sinks, Hunt for 31 Sailors Still Missing

News Southern Thailand

Thai Navy Continues Search for Missing Sailors from HTMS Sukhothai

News

Fire Damaged a Condominium Unit in Bangkok's Klong San district

News Thai Legal

Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha's Condition Stable 'To A Certain Extent'

News

Hawaiian Airlines Flight Turbulence Injures 36 People, 11 Seriously

News Regional News

Royal Thai Navy's Corvette HTMS Sukhothai Sinks in Rough Seas

News

Massive Wave Hit On Durban Beach In South Africa Kills 3, Injures 17

News Asia News

Afghanistan's Salang Alpine Tunnel Accident Kills At Least 12

News

Solstice 2022: Shortest Day Of The Year Is Long On Rituals

Published

13 mins ago

on

Solstice 2022: Shortest Day Of The Year Is Long On Rituals

(CTN News) – During the past six months, Solstice the Northern Hemisphere has seen shorter days and longer nights. However, that’s about to change.

Winter solstice 2022 is Wednesday, December 21, the shortest day of the year and the official start of winter (for most of the world). It has fascinated people for thousands of years how this works.

Let’s start by looking at how the solstice works and how it is timed. Next, we’ll explore some ancient traditions and celebrations from around the world.

Winter solstice science and timing

During the winter solstice, when the sun is directly overhead at the Tropic of Capricorn, it is the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Approximately 10% of the world’s population lives in the Southern Hemisphere. In Argentina, Madagascar, New Zealand and South Africa, the December solstice marks the longest day of the year and the beginning of summer.

December 21 usually marks the solstice, but not always. There can be a shift in the date of the solstice because the solar year (when the sun appears at the same place as seen from Earth) does not exactly coincide with our calendar year.

According to EarthSky.org and Farmers’ Almanac, the winter solstice in 2022 will occur at 21:48 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) on Wednesday. It’s almost six hours later than last year.

The following table shows when 21:48 UTC will be at various local times around the world. Winter solstice will fall on Thursday, December 22 because of time zone differences.

The time in Tokyo is 6:48 a.m. on Thursday
It’s 4:48 a.m. in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Thursday
• New Delhi: 3:18 a.m. Thursday
• Istanbul: 12:48 a.m. Thursday
• Jerusalem: 11:48 p.m. Wednesday
• Copenhagen, Denmark: 10:48 p.m. Wednesday
• Charlotte, North Carolina: 4:48 p.m. Wednesday
• Winnipeg, Manitoba: 3:48 p.m. Wednesday
• San Francisco: 1:48 p.m. Wednesday
• Honolulu: 11:48 a.m. Wednesday

Website Earth Sky contains a handy time zone conversion table that can be used to determine the time where you live. There are also conversion tools available at Timeanddate.com, Timezoneconverter.com, and WorldTimeServer.com.

How does the winter solstice affect different places around the world?

On December 21, the amount of daylight decreases dramatically the closer you are to the North Pole.

The people of balmy Singapore, just 137 kilometers from the equator, barely notice the difference. They have just nine minutes fewer daylight hours than they do during the summer solstice. There is pretty much a 12-hour day all year long, give or take a few minutes.

Even though Paris is located much higher in latitude, it still enjoys an impressive eight hours and 14 minutes of daylight.

Norway’s frigid Oslo, where the sun rises at 9:18 a.m. and sets at 3:12 p.m., resulting in less than six hours of daylight. Is there a sun lamp available?

There will be just three hours, 54 minutes and 31 seconds of very weak daylight for Nome, Alaska, residents. However, this is downright generous when compared to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. As it lies within the Arctic Circle, it will never see a ray of sunshine.

How does the winter solstice occur?

Our seasons change due to the tilt of the Earth’s rotational axis. Each hemisphere experiences winter when tilted away from the sun and summer when tilted toward the sun as the planet rotates around the sun.

SEE ALSO:

Watch The Lamborghini Urus In Qatar’s Police Cars; Know Its Specs

Toyota; 3 GM SUVs make the list of longest-lasting cars

Old-School 911 3.2 Carrera Cabriolet For Sale
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins