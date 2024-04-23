Connect with us

The Pink Full Moon Of 2024: Everything You Need To Know

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

29 seconds ago

on

Pink Full Moon
Pink Full Moon 2024: Everything to know about the celestial event

(CTN News) – There will be a Pink Full Moon or Pink Super Moon on April 23rd, 2024.

An event of such significance and beauty promises to be awe-inspiring.

You can learn everything you need to know about this upcoming lunar event by reading the following article.

How does a pink full moon occur?

In spite of its name, a Pink Full Moon does not actually appear pink in color. In North America, this time of year is marked by an abundance of pink wildflowers known as “phlox”, hence the name “Pink Moon”.

The Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon are some of the other names given to this full moon in April.

When and where can I see it?

It is anticipated that the Pink Full Moon will be at its peak illumination on April 26th, 2024. The Northern Hemisphere will be able to observe it across the night sky.

Look up at the moonrise after sunset on the 26th to catch a glimpse of this magnificent lunar display.

Can you tell me what the Pink Full Moon signifies?

Pink Full Moon marks the first full moon after the vernal equinox, a sign that spring has arrived in the Northern Hemisphere.

An auspicious moment to connect with the depths of the Earth, it serves as an occasion for renewal and growth in nature.

Moon viewing tips:

The night of April 26th is the best time to view the moon, so it is recommended to check local weather forecasts to ensure clear skies. For optimal visibility, choose a location with minimal light pollution.

Bringing binoculars or a telescope will enhance your experience of the moon.

Here are the hottest places in the UK to view the Pink Full Moon:

  • Ithaca

  • Currently working in Sheffield, Newcastle upon Tyne, Manchester and Glasgow (joint position).

  • Leicester, England

  • London and Leeds (joint position).

  • IBEL

  • Warwickshire

  • Broughton

  • Joint positions in Birmingham and Cardiff

  • Joint positions in Nottingham and Liverpool

  • In Bristol,

Does the Pink Moon coincide with the Lyrid Meteor Shower?

According to the American Meteor Society, the Pink Moon will coincide with the Lyrid meteor shower peak on April 22.

A few meteors may still be visible in areas with dark, clear skies during the peak period, even though it is brief.

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

