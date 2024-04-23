(CTN News) – There will be a Pink Full Moon or Pink Super Moon on April 23rd, 2024.

An event of such significance and beauty promises to be awe-inspiring.

You can learn everything you need to know about this upcoming lunar event by reading the following article.

How does a pink full moon occur?

In spite of its name, a Pink Full Moon does not actually appear pink in color. In North America, this time of year is marked by an abundance of pink wildflowers known as “phlox”, hence the name “Pink Moon”.

The Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon are some of the other names given to this full moon in April.

When and where can I see it?

It is anticipated that the Pink Full Moon will be at its peak illumination on April 26th, 2024. The Northern Hemisphere will be able to observe it across the night sky.

Look up at the moonrise after sunset on the 26th to catch a glimpse of this magnificent lunar display.

Can you tell me what the Pink Full Moon signifies?

Pink Full Moon marks the first full moon after the vernal equinox, a sign that spring has arrived in the Northern Hemisphere.

An auspicious moment to connect with the depths of the Earth, it serves as an occasion for renewal and growth in nature.

Moon viewing tips:

The night of April 26th is the best time to view the moon, so it is recommended to check local weather forecasts to ensure clear skies. For optimal visibility, choose a location with minimal light pollution.

Bringing binoculars or a telescope will enhance your experience of the moon.

Here are the hottest places in the UK to view the Pink Full Moon:

Ithaca

Currently working in Sheffield, Newcastle upon Tyne, Manchester and Glasgow (joint position).

Leicester, England

London and Leeds (joint position).

IBEL

Warwickshire

Broughton

Joint positions in Birmingham and Cardiff

Joint positions in Nottingham and Liverpool

In Bristol,

Does the Pink Moon coincide with the Lyrid Meteor Shower?

According to the American Meteor Society, the Pink Moon will coincide with the Lyrid meteor shower peak on April 22.

A few meteors may still be visible in areas with dark, clear skies during the peak period, even though it is brief.

SEE ALSO:

Chinese Yuan Declines To Five-Month Low, Keeping The Dollar Strong