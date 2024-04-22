Connect with us

People In Europe Die Of Heat Faster Than On Any Other Continent
Heat
People in the streets of Rom in June 2022. Heat-related deaths in Europe have increased by about 30% in the last 20 years, according to a new report.

(CTN News) – The European continent is warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet, and that heat is killing a large number of people during the summer months, according to a new report by European climate experts.

A report by Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service and the United Nations estimates that heat-related deaths have increased by at least 30% in the last 20 years.

It has a significant impact on human health in urban areas, where most people live, according to José Álvaro Silva of the U.N.’s World Meteorological Organization.

Additionally, cities warm more quickly than rural areas due to the fact that buildings and roads remain hotter for a longer period of time in urban areas.

There was no better example of how dangerous heat can be for Europeans than 2023.

Nearly half of Southern Europe experienced a heat wave in July as intense heat and humidity made it feel 110 degrees or higher.

Without air conditioning, that is the kind of weather that kills people. It is still unclear what the final death toll will be from the heat wave. However, researchers believe it is likely to be in the tens of thousands. According to one study, the heat wave of July 2023 caused 60,000 premature deaths.

Among all extreme weather events, extreme heat causes the greatest mortality, according to Chris Hewitt, the head of the World Meteorological Organization.

Several factors contribute to the rapid warming of Europe. A large part of the continent is located near the Arctic, which is one of the fastest-warming regions on earth. Despite its northern location, London enjoys milder winters than Chicago due to its proximity to warm oceans and atmospheric currents.

However, that also means that Europe is becoming dangerously hot faster than places at similar latitudes, explains Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Burgess says new records are broken every day. As a result of heat dangers, many European cities have been scrambling to provide air conditioning to residents – as well as reliable electricity to run their air conditioning on the hottest days.

Blackouts have been associated with some of the most deadly heat waves in the world. These waves occur when the power grid fails during extreme temperatures.

The new report contains good news on that front: Europeans are increasingly relying on solar and wind energy for electricity, and these sources of energy are becoming more reliable. The continent generated more electricity from renewable sources than from fossil fuels for the second consecutive year in 2023.

By shifting away from oil, gas and coal for electricity, Europe is reducing its emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases, thereby helping to slow down future global warming.

