Connect with us

News

Chinese Yuan Declines To Five-Month Low, Keeping The Dollar Strong
Advertisement

News

Inflation In Sri Lanka Dropped To 2.5% In March

News

People In Europe Die Of Heat Faster Than On Any Other Continent

News News Asia

China's Xi Jinping Announces Comprehensive Overhaul of Military

News News Asia

One Dead, Seven Missing After Two Japanese Navy SH-60 Helicopters Crash

News Asia News

Thousand's Flee After Junta Bombs Myawaddy, Myanmar

News

FED's Increase On Cigarettes Is Necessary To Control Rising Consumption

News

PIA Plans To Start Operations In Europe Soon

News Regional News

Thailand's Government Works to Safeguard Country From Future Military Coups

News

Pakistan Government Borrows Record Rs5.5 Trillion from Banks Amid Rising Inflation

News

US Sanctions Chinese and Belarusian Companies for Supplying Missiles to Pakistan

News Northern Thailand

Thailand Safeguards Civilians as Violence in Myanmar Spreads Across the Thai Border

News

UK Returns Stolen Asante Treasures to Ghana on Six-Year Loan

News

U.S. House Votes On Long-Awaited $95 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine, Israel

News Regional News

Foam Party Ends With 65 Children Hospitalized With Rotavirus

News

Judge Berates Donald Trump For Rushing Hush Money Trial Days Before Opening Statements

News

Punjab's Mobile Internet Services Will Be Suspended For Sunday's By-Elections

News

U.S. House Passes Bill Requiring ByteDance to Sell TikTok or Face Ban

News

Fansland Music Festival in Bangkok Introduces NFT Ticketing

News

Japan's Labour Shortage: Can Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fill the Gap?

News

Chinese Yuan Declines To Five-Month Low, Keeping The Dollar Strong

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Chinese Yuan
Chinese yuan Photo:VCG

(CTN News) – Against the dollar, the Chinese yuan fell to five-month lows on Monday, supported by safe-haven flows and the possibility that the Fed may not be in a hurry to reduce interest rates.

As of 0357 GMT, the Chinese yuan was trading at 7.2432 per dollar, the lowest level since mid-November 2023 and slightly weaker than the previous close, despite daily benchmark adjustments by the central bank and support from state-owned banks.

Compared to other currencies, the currency is down 2% this year due to low yields and outflows of foreign investment from an anemic stock market.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has set the midpoint rate for the Chinese yuan for trading within a 2% band at 7.1043 per U.S. dollar, an increase over the previous fix of 7.1046.

The onshore Chinese yuan opened at 7.2394 per dollar and was trading at 7.2432 at midday, 42 pip weaker than the previous late session close.

Dollar trade-weighted index was above 106, but down from five-month highs last week following Fed comments, hotter-than-expected inflation data and Middle East tensions.

Considering that the USD has strengthened 5% year-to-date and the USDCNY has remained largely unchanged, Goldman Sachs believes the Chinese central bank may want to relieve some of the depreciation pressure by fixing the USDCNY slightly higher.

In its revised forecast for the next year, the Wall Street bank revised its Chinese yuan forecast to 7.20 per dollar from 7.05, but the bank noted that it did not expect the PBOC to allow the currency to fall much further than last September’s trough of 7.34.

A monthly adjustment of China’s benchmark lending rates was held last Monday, in line with market expectations, as encouraging first-quarter economic data reduced the urgency to release immediate monetary stimulus.

It fell from 106.154 to 106.071 from its previous close of 106.154. There was a trade of 7.2516 offshore Chinese yuan for every dollar.

SEE ALSO:

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Reports Lower Income And EPS For Q1

Iveco Group’s Marx Is Selected As CNH’s New CEO

JP Morgan And Baghdad Discuss Banking Reforms
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies