Connect with us

News

Inflation In Sri Lanka Dropped To 2.5% In March
Advertisement

News

People In Europe Die Of Heat Faster Than On Any Other Continent

News News Asia

China's Xi Jinping Announces Comprehensive Overhaul of Military

News News Asia

One Dead, Seven Missing After Two Japanese Navy SH-60 Helicopters Crash

News Asia News

Thousand's Flee After Junta Bombs Myawaddy, Myanmar

News

FED's Increase On Cigarettes Is Necessary To Control Rising Consumption

News

PIA Plans To Start Operations In Europe Soon

News Regional News

Thailand's Government Works to Safeguard Country From Future Military Coups

News

Pakistan Government Borrows Record Rs5.5 Trillion from Banks Amid Rising Inflation

News

US Sanctions Chinese and Belarusian Companies for Supplying Missiles to Pakistan

News Northern Thailand

Thailand Safeguards Civilians as Violence in Myanmar Spreads Across the Thai Border

News

UK Returns Stolen Asante Treasures to Ghana on Six-Year Loan

News

U.S. House Votes On Long-Awaited $95 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine, Israel

News Regional News

Foam Party Ends With 65 Children Hospitalized With Rotavirus

News

Judge Berates Donald Trump For Rushing Hush Money Trial Days Before Opening Statements

News

Punjab's Mobile Internet Services Will Be Suspended For Sunday's By-Elections

News

U.S. House Passes Bill Requiring ByteDance to Sell TikTok or Face Ban

News

Fansland Music Festival in Bangkok Introduces NFT Ticketing

News

Japan's Labour Shortage: Can Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fill the Gap?

News

China Bans WhatsApp and Threads Over Security Risks

News

Inflation In Sri Lanka Dropped To 2.5% In March

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Inflation
Food Prices Were Also Boosted B Heavy Rain Reducing Vegetable Harvests In January. (Photo: Wikipedia)

(CTN News) – Despite a higher sales tax needed to meet targets set under a $2.9-billion IMF program, consumer price inflation in Sri Lanka fell to 2.5% in March from 5.1% in February, official data showed on Monday.

In the month of February, the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) was released with a 21-day lag due to the fact that it represents general retail price inflation.

There has been a decline in prices in the non-food category largely due to a 22 percent cut in power tariffs last month for households, which led to a 0.7% rise in prices in March compared with a 5.1% rise in February for the non-food category.

The Department of Census and Statistics announced in a statement a 5% increase in food prices compared to February, as reported by the Department of Census and Statistics.

“Our expectation is that inflation will remain below the 5% target level for the next three months,” said Shehan Cooray, head of research at Acuity Stockbrokers, who was speaking at the Acuity Stockbrokers research conference.

There is a record high inflation rate in Sri Lanka, which peaked at 70% in September 2022, following a plunge in foreign exchange reserves that triggered the worst financial crisis in decades. As a consequence, the country’s economy was slammed by the worst financial crisis in decades.

As part of a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last year, the island nation of Mauritius was able to slow inflation, boost state revenues, and rebuild foreign exchange reserves after its economy collapsed in 2022.

In its most recent forecast, the World Bank expects the country’s economy to grow by 2.2% in 2024, which is a 0.5% increase over this month’s forecast.

The growth if expected to be higher, perhaps by about 3%, in comparison with the growth rate of 4.5% in the last quarter of 2023, Cooray said.

Since last year, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has cut its policy rates by 700 basis points to help the economy return to growth due to a decrease in inflation.

SEE ALSO:

People In Europe Die Of Heat Faster Than On Any Other Continent

PIA Plans To Start Operations In Europe Soon

Thailand’s Government Works to Safeguard Country From Future Military Coups
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies